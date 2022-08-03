National Party leader Christopher Luxon reacts as his puppet is unveiled in the Backbencher Pub in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon reached a leadership milestone on Wednesday night, getting an iconic puppet of himself unveiled at Wellington's Backbencher pub.

Some politicians are given puppets at the Backbencher, which cartoonishly play on their physical characteristics.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's puppet, for example, portrays here large smile. Other puppets currently on display include Chlöe Swarbrick, Judith Collins, David Seymour, Bill English, and Winston Peters.

Given the high turnover in National leaders, Simon Bridges and Todd Muller were unlucky and never received the Backbencher treatment.

As the puppet was unveiled, Luxon joked he could "see the inspiration" and noted the attention to detail. The puppet was modeled on Humpty Dumpty and was wearing Air New Zealand cufflinks, a nod to his former role as CEO of the airline.

"I have to be honest, I thought you'd have a Hawaiian shirt - it's much better than I expected to be honest," Luxon said.

He was asked whether he would have his election night party in Te Puke.

"Te Puke or Honolulu - one of the two," Luxon joked.

"Do you reckon the shape is right?" he asked.

Luxon also had the opportunity to walk into the Backbencher to a song of his choosing.

Luxon chose "Bills" a 2015 song by LunchMoney Lewis.

He told TVNZ he suspected the puppet might include "airplanes" and " a Hawaiian shirt and me eating kiwifruit and playing a ukulele".

Luxon was the newest MP to have a puppet made in their image, having been in Parliament for under two years. That record was previously held by Swarbrick, who had been in Parliament a full term before getting a puppet.

Luxon told TVNZ he had spoken to former prime minister John Key about being included in the Backbencher's coterie of stuffed politicians.

"John Key would always send me photos of him and his puppet," Luxon told TVNZ.

The Backbencher depicted Key as John Travolta from Saturday Night Live.