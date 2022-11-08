Sandy Graham and George Hyde in the dock in the High Court at Invercargill at the beginning of the trial. Photo / Karen Pasco

The woman who murdered Dale Watene and covered up his death has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 13 years.

This afternoon Sandy Graham was told by Justice Gerald Nation the killing and cover-up was callous and merciless.

For George Hyde, the man who helped bury Watene’s body, Justice Nation handed down a sentence of eight months’ home detention for being an accessory after the fact to murder between April 16 and 27, 2020.

The murder was the subject of a three-week jury trial at the High Court in Invercargill in June this year.

Dale Watene. Photo / Supplied

During the trial, evidence included how Watene died of a fatal shotgun wound that travelled through his mouth and became embedded in his spinal cord.

He died instantly.

But it was after his death that a myriad of tales were also revealed during the trial.

Graham’s cover-up included telling one of her children Watene was playing dead on the night in question, getting Hyde over to help first hide, then dispose, of Watene’s body, pointing the finger at other possible suspects, digging a grave for Watene with Hyde while her children played nearby and sending messages to Watene’s mother Christine, saying she would let her know if she heard anything about Watene’s disappearance.

It was a month later that police found Watene’s body buried in a shallow grave in the Longwood Forest, covered in rubble that came from Hyde’s house.

It wasn’t until she got to trial that Graham claimed the shooting was accidental; however, she was unable to recall who pulled the trigger.

The cover-up, she said in evidence, was because she was scared she would lose her children to Oranga Tamariki.

Today at sentencing, Justice Nation said Graham’s killing of Watene was an irrational act of violence “while you were in a rage”.

There was an element of premeditation as the rifle was loaded and was in a location she could easily reach behind her bedroom door.

“I can’t however be sure that when you did that (grabbed the rifle) that you knew or planned that you were going to shoot him.

“The choice to shoot him may have been made in the confrontation you had, but the shooting was deliberate.”

Justice Nation told Hyde the police search for Watene had been difficult.

“With the place and nature you had buried him, his body might never well have been discovered.

“There was serious harm to his family and friends in the way your actions left them for weeks not knowing exactly what had happened to him.”

Justice Nation said Hyde was manipulated and used by Graham but despite his cognitive difficulties he still knew what he did would prevent police from finding Watene’s body.

“You chose to help Ms Graham as you did.”

In a statement this evening, Watene’s family expressed their thanks to Southland police.

“The fact that Dale was able to be located and returned to us was incredibly important to our family.

“We would also like to thank the investigation team and the Invercargill Crown Solicitors for all the work that went into the trial and conviction.

“The support and assistance given to our family by the police has made this difficult time much easier.

“The sentencing today has brought some closure to our family for the loss of Dale.”

Detective inspector Stuart Harvey said police acknowledged today’s sentencing.

“I would like to acknowledge the immense impact this tragedy has had on the family involved with this incident.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Watene’s family and friends today as they continue to mourn his life. Their lives have been changed forever. Nothing will ease the pain of what has occurred, but it is my hope that today’s sentencing will bring some level of comfort to his loved ones.”