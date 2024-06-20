“It’s not so much that there was a moment I knew I wanted to be a farmer, I simply don’t have any memory where I didn’t want to,” Ellis said.

“My earliest memories are of sitting on the tractor mudguard as a child and following my parents around the farm.”

When he was 10, Ellis’ parents moved off the family farm, and a manager was brought in.

At 12, he started relief milking and helped the family farm manager and also had the chance to work on the neighbouring farm – firstly for Jeff and Jasmine Peek, then later for Chris and Steph Ferguson.

He also worked for Marcel Korsten and Bianca Raemakers, his girlfriend Jenna’s parents.

These experiences exposed him to a variety of production systems, allowing him to learn from different farming styles.

Ellis attended St Peter’s School, studying agriculture/horticulture subjects from Year 10 through to Year 13.

After leaving school, he worked for an earthworks company for six months to align with the June 1 start of the season.

“Working with heavy machinery was a great experience,” he said.

“I learned how to drive and maintain different types and gained knowledge about preventing sediment from reaching waterways.”

Currently, Ellis works for Hamish and Sheree Germann on their 130-hectare Pirongia property, milking 475 cows in two herds.

He works alongside fellow herd manager Loyd Navarro.

“I liked the location of Hamish and Sheree’s farm and their focus on grass as the primary feed, with supplements as secondary,” Ellis said.

“My family farm operated on a system 1 to 2, so it has been interesting learning the ropes on a system 2 to 3 farm.”

Ellis was encouraged to enter the Dairy Industry Awards by Andrew Macky, the 2022 Waikato Dairy Industry Awards Manager of the Year, with whom he plays rugby.

In 2023, Ellis entered the competition and came third.

“Andrew thought I would benefit from the experience. There’s so much to learn, and the awards are a great way to identify your strengths and weaknesses.”

He used the feedback he received in 2023 to improve his skills, which contributed to his success in 2024.

He places high value on forming connections with industry professionals and having a network of people around him who he can call on for advice and knowledge.

Ellis took home two regional merit awards along with the main regional trophy – the DairyNZ Practical Skills Award and the Shoof New Zealand Farming Knowledge Award.

The 2024 New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the Year, Kirwyn Ellis. Photo / New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards

The regional judges’ comments from the practical Skills Days competition were:

“Kirwyn demonstrated an impressive breadth of knowledge across various subjects, displaying his expertise throughout the event. He approached tasks with confidence, completing them effectively and efficiently.

“Notably, Kirwyn actively engaged with the judges during the feedback round, asking insightful questions to enhance his understanding further.”

The regional interview judges say Kirwyn demonstrated a high level of knowledge across all areas of the general farming section of the interview and exhibited real strength in calving and mating management, specifically when it came to identifying the needs of newborn calves.

Ellis’ ultimate goal is farm ownership, and he’s taking a step-by-step approach to achieve it.

He’s focused on gaining experience and forming connections with industry professionals and he is planning further study and saving towards buying his own herd for a sharemilking position.

“I’m learning as much as I can and building a network of people I can turn to for advice and guidance.”

