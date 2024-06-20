NZ Dairy Industry Awards National and Waikato Dairy Trainee of the Year, Kirwyn Ellis. Photo / Catherine Fry
Waikato’s Kirwyn Ellis not only won the regional Dairy Trainee of the Year but also took out the national title at the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards. Catherine Fry finds out what makes the 20-year-old tick.
At 12, he started relief milking and helped the family farm manager and also had the chance to work on the neighbouring farm – firstly for Jeff and Jasmine Peek, then later for Chris and Steph Ferguson.
He also worked for Marcel Korsten and Bianca Raemakers, his girlfriend Jenna’s parents.
These experiences exposed him to a variety of production systems, allowing him to learn from different farming styles.
Ellis attended St Peter’s School, studying agriculture/horticulture subjects from Year 10 through to Year 13.
After leaving school, he worked for an earthworks company for six months to align with the June 1 start of the season.
“Working with heavy machinery was a great experience,” he said.
“I learned how to drive and maintain different types and gained knowledge about preventing sediment from reaching waterways.”
Currently, Ellis works for Hamish and Sheree Germann on their 130-hectare Pirongia property, milking 475 cows in two herds.
He works alongside fellow herd manager Loyd Navarro.
“I liked the location of Hamish and Sheree’s farm and their focus on grass as the primary feed, with supplements as secondary,” Ellis said.
Ellis took home two regional merit awards along with the main regional trophy – the DairyNZ Practical Skills Award and the Shoof New Zealand Farming Knowledge Award.
The regional judges’ comments from the practical Skills Days competition were:
“Kirwyn demonstrated an impressive breadth of knowledge across various subjects, displaying his expertise throughout the event. He approached tasks with confidence, completing them effectively and efficiently.
“Notably, Kirwyn actively engaged with the judges during the feedback round, asking insightful questions to enhance his understanding further.”
The regional interview judges say Kirwyn demonstrated a high level of knowledge across all areas of the general farming section of the interview and exhibited real strength in calving and mating management, specifically when it came to identifying the needs of newborn calves.
Ellis’ ultimate goal is farm ownership, and he’s taking a step-by-step approach to achieve it.