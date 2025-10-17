Advertisement
Dad of missing Kiwi soldier Jeremy Braggins says he won’t grieve until son’s body is returned from Ukraine

Neil Reid
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

New Zealand soldier and combat medic Jeremy Braggins is listed missing in action and reported to be dead. Herald composite image / Getty Images.

Parents of a Kiwi soldier believed killed in Ukraine in May – but formally listed as missing in action – say they can’t accept he is dead until they have a body.

The Herald reported last week that a fifth New Zealander was believed killed in and his remains were yet to be found.

