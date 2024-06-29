Stacey Smith with her book The Lucky Little Pig and three of Lucky's piglets. Photo / Warren Buckland

“I love books and when I thought about the story I realised it could be a tool for children to help when times are tough. I have weaved in positive self-talk, breathing, things like that.

“There are bound to be future weather events. After the cyclone it was hard enough to get through day to day let alone support my kids. If I had something like this book to hold in my hand and share with them I know it would have helped us.”

But there’s more to this story than a children’s book.

It’s also the story of generosity, kindness and a genuine urge to support the community.

Not only is Stacey giving 1000 copies of her book The Lucky Little Pig away, she has also set up a charity.

“Basically I have set up a registered charity and any proceeds from the sale of the books will go to the children in our community.”

She says she had a lot of help.

Lucky the pig survived Cyclone Gabrielle by climbing onto a mattress. She is now the star of a children’s book.

“Once I had the outline for the story I started emailing authors, illustrators and publishers. I have self-published it and the wonderful Deborah Hide is the illustrator. I also sussed out funding getting a grant from the Cyclone Mayoral [Disaster Relief] funds, Inner Wheel and Te Kupenga Auhuriri.

“The community did so much for us after the cyclone and now it’s my turn to give back.”

Three metres of water swept through their Fernhill property at the tail end of two rivers, the Ngaruroro and the Tutaekuri.

“We were in the process of securing the caravans when the water came. We didn’t want to risk walking out. Within half an hour the water was coming through our lean-to so we climbed a ladder up onto the shed.”

Stacey was with her husband Mike and three children, Bella, now 8, William, 6, and Sam, 4.

Lucky the pig was found resting on a mattress in the Smiths' flooded home in Fernhill. Photo / Michael Smith

“We went into survival mode talking and thinking about what our next step would be. I felt scared but I knew I couldn’t panic and I think your brain stops you from doing that.”

The family were rescued from the roof by helicopter and Stacey says it wasn’t until it landed and she knew they were safe that she had a “huge panic attack”.

They moved back home six months ago but are still working on repairs.

Stacey said it was so exciting to finally hold her book in her hands.

“I am humbled by the process and all the help I have had from the funding to people helping me brainstorm”.

The Lucky Little Pig is available from Paper Plus, Whitcoulls, Wardinis, Silky Oak Chocolate Factory and First Chiropractor Napier. There will alos be a Shopify account with details shared via Facebook page The Lucky Little Pig.