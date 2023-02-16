Cyclone Gabrielle claims another life, the desperate search for victims in cut-off regions continues, and Princess Anne continues her tour of the motu in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A well-known retail store has used references to devastating Cyclone Gabrielle in advertising material some have labelled as “poor taste and inappropriate”.

Bed Bath and Beyond sent out its usual flyer via email this morning advertising “Cyclone Strength Sales” and “Extreme Deals” for three days.

The email included an image of storm clouds in the background.

The use of Cyclone Gabrielle, which has killed at least seven people and devastated whole regions in the North Island, has been called offensive and inappropriate.

A woman “Jane” on the Bed, Bath and Beyond mailing list contacted the Herald to say she was shocked when she opened her email and saw the reference to the cyclone.

The Bed Bath and Beyond adversting email sent out this morning offended some who received it. Photo / Supplied

“I got the email from them an hour or so after reading the article about the family that lost their daughter and I just really thought it was so offensive,” she said.

“It is in really bad taste to use in advertising.”

Jane said she emailed the customer service team at Bed Bath and Beyond immediately to ask them to think about the situation of the people who were opening the email.

“It’s not about me… I’m in Christchurch, I wasn’t even affected by the cyclone but there are still so many people who are uncontactable, people who have lost their livelihoods and homes.

“How would it feel to open that email not knowing if your family was safe.”

Jane said she received a reply back from the customer services team saying they were sorry she felt that way and that they would take it on board.

The email went on to say a large number of staff members at the company were affected by the cyclone and that the stores were donating products to areas to provide relief.

Jane said despite the donations the use of the word cyclone was still “completely inappropriate”.

Just hours after the advertising email was sent out, Bed Bath and Beyond issued an apology.

Under the heading “We’re Sorry” the apology read:

“We got it really wrong today and genuinely apologise for the thoughtless heading in our email to customers. By no means was our intention to make light of cyclone Gabrielle or its devastating effects.

“Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by the cyclone and we will continue to support those impacted across New Zealand through this tough time.

“This includes a number of staff and customers in several regions.

“We have been working within different areas of New Zealand to support communities affected through donated products and will continue to do so.”

In an email to the Herald, Bed Bath and Beyond general manager Guy Hunt said there had been “a number of complaints” regarding the advertising mail out.

“We genuinely apologise to anyone who has felt offended by the heading...we have followed up to all customers with an apology that we got it wrong,” he said.

“We have been working within different areas of NZ to support communities affected through donated products and will continue to do so during these trying times.”















