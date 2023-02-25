Heavy rain is causing yet more havoc across Auckland. Video / Dean Purcell / Supplied

Residents along one of Auckland’s most weather beaten stretches of road were last night again evacuated for the third time in weeks - as a torrential downpour left the newly resealed road pealing up under flood waters.

Homes along Blackridge Road in suburb of Dairy Flat, on Auckland’s North Shore, were forced to evacuate on Friday afternoon due to heavy rain that fell across the district in a matter of hours.

Scott Lester and his wife were driving home from a family funeral and became caught in a dip in the road when the rain and water levels started to rise.

“When it’s torrential and it’s deeper in front of us and deeper behind us, you can’t see anything, and then a fin pops up in front of you,” Lester said.

The ‘fin’ was the road peeling.

MetService figures show Riverhead and Coatesville recorded 154.5mm in the past 24 hours, including 78.5mm in the hour to 5pm yesterday.

“That 154.5mm in 24 hours figure was the largest amount recorded for the Auckland region,” said a spokesperson.

Police have evacuated some households in the Dairy Flat area, on Blackridge Road in particular.

If you are in the area and you feel unsafe in your home, a shelter has been opened at the Dairy Flats Community Hall at 4 Postman Road.

There is blankets, tea/coffee and kai. — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) February 24, 2023

Blackridge Road is still damaged from Auckland’s Anniversary Weekend floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, so a new deluge of rain pushed the seal up again.

“Auckland Council were out working on the roads yesterday fixing the roads,” Lester said.

“At least we have power. It was unbearable last time.”

Rodney Local Board deputy chairperson Louise Johnston said the volume of rain was concentrated all at one time in one place.

“The fire brigade was there, calling for boats because they couldn’t reach people,” she said.

“They opened up the Dairy Flat hall for people who were stranded, and they spent the night there.”

Flooding already beginning to happen after weather warnings issued for Auckland and Northland a week after Cyclone Gabrielle hit the majority of the North Island. Photo / Dean Purcell





Olivia Hesling, 15, and her sister Emily, 13, survey their swimming pool at their home on Blackridge Road, Dairy Flat, that was damaged after a deluge hit parts of Auckland yesterday. Their home was also badly damaged in the rain that hit the Auckland region last month. Photo / Dean Purcell

Johnston says future housing developments in the area need to be readdressed.

“A lot of the areas around the roads which were turned into streams are designated for future development,” she said.

As part of Auckland’s Unitary Plan, Dairy Flat and Silverdale will become a new urban development.

It will have a new town centre, new transportation links, and approximately 70,000 new high-density houses.

“Council has to go back to the drawing board about where they’re going to put our new areas because they can’t go in flood zones,” Johnston said.

Chris Buckman and Scott Lester survey their damaged bridge on their adjoining properties on Blackridge Road, Dairy Flat that was damaged after a huge rain deluge hit parts of Auckland yesterday. Both men had to be rescued by FENZ. Many homes on Blackridge Road were damaged in the rain deluge that hit the Auckland region last month. Photo / Dean Purcell

Daniel Piper and his wife’s house had been yellow-stickered during the previous weather events.

They were not home yesterday afternoon, however, his flood-damaged possessions were still on the driveway.

The downfall caused all of it to wash away from the driveway, across the property, and down the street.

“During the first floods, a section of our deck was picked up, moved 50 metres and dropped on top of our fence,” he said.

“But this time, the water has washed the same segment off the fence, into a nearby tree, and spun it around.”

Piper’s house stands 1.5m higher than the road, but last night the water came up 250-300 mm into the house.

“The last one came up 720mm inside the house for us,” he said.

Their insurance company had assigned them builders and a rubbish skip following the last storm, however, progress was not as quick as they had liked.

“We finally received a skip yesterday, however, the builders had barely filled it.”

Groups of friends and neighbours have been helping them clean up their stuff and put it into the skips on the property.

Friends of Daniel Piper help clean up his home on Blackridge Road, Dairy Flat. Photo / Dean Purcell

Talisha Hesling and her two daughters Olivia and Emily were evacuated from their house last night.

Fire and Emergency knocked on their door in the afternoon suggesting they move as the water level was rising.

“We saw there were lights and things going on outside, so we knew we needed to get out before we could,” Hesling said.

“We’d been in work for about an hour and a half, then we had an RV in our driveway saying we need to go.

“You come home from work in your car, and an hour and a half later you’re leaving by boat.”

Her husband had been in town and found out his family had been evacuated.

“She calls me and said ‘I’m picking my son up at about 5pm, do you want to get on a bus and I can meet you at Albany Park-and-Ride?’”

“Forty-five minutes later, she calls me and said ‘we’re being evacuated’.”

Friends of Daniel Piper help with the clean up on Blackridge Road. Photo / Dean Purcell.

The Hesling family was hoping the water would spare their house this time.

“Because we were hit quite badly last time, we were trying to stop the water from getting in the house,” Hesling said.

“Why were houses allowed to be built on this land?

“Every time it rains, we think, what are we going to do? Is it going to flood again?

“What is meant to be a once-in-a-lifetime event has happened three times in a month.”







