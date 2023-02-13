The Desert Road is closed between Waiouru and Rangipo due to fallen trees. Photo / Bevan Conley

State Highway 1 Desert Road between Rangipo and Waiouru is closed because of fallen trees.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says northbound motorists can detour via SH49, SH4, SH47 and on to SH1, and reverse for southbound traffic. The detour adds up to 40 minutes to travel times.

SH46 Rangipo to Papakai has also been closed due to fallen trees. Detour via SH41/SH47.

Waka Kotahi says it is aware of several slips on SH4 Parapara and has contractors attending to investigate.

“Driving in extreme weather conditions is not recommended. We urge everyone to please stay at home until Cyclone Gabrielle has passed.”

Councils and emergency management teams in the wider Whanganui region have been monitoring the situation overnight and are on standby for any emergency situations.