Search and rescue boats searching the coastline along Ahuriri, Napier. Photo / Clive Holland

The number of people believed to have been killed as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle has reached nine in the Eastern District alone, and the toll could yet rise higher.

Saturday and Sunday saw an army of local and national volunteers descend on flooded areas of rural Hawke’s Bay, picking up the ruins of homes and livelihoods.

In what is increasingly becoming a dusty wasteland, the displays of community spirit were everywhere.

But amid the mahi of thousands, the full scale of the tragedy that has unfolded also became clearer.

On Sunday, police confirmed they were investigating a death in Crownthorpe, Hastings, and another in Onekawa, Napier, an area hit by falling trees and a power cut, but not significant flooding.

More than 6000 reports of people who could not be contacted had been filed, but more than 3000 had been found.

Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park said several missing people had been found by police living in houses where they haven’t had power or phone access.

To the families of the dead, Park said the deaths were: “so tragic, our sympathies are with you”.

“The devastation, having been up and looked via a helicopter, the devastation is phenomenal across the district.”

Search and rescue teams were scouring the kilometres of driftwood, logs and debris washed up on Napier’s coastline yesterday.

Surf live saving crews also conducted grid searches in the sea looking for bodies.

Local man Kristi Drain was sifting through the debris for plastic and nails sticking out of crushed apple crates.

“I’m constantly picking up the same industrial waste. I don’t want it in the ocean.”

“I’m hoping not to find bodies ... There are a lot of people missing, we could come across people yet amongst this.”

Kristi Drain collecting rubbish among the sea of slash washed on to the Napier foreshore during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Yesterday evening, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins the extent of devastation and loss becomes clearer every day.

He said 28,000 homes in Napier and Hastings were still without power but drinking water was safe.

On the current death toll, Hipkins said police were not sitting on information about a significant number of deaths.

Police had arrested 42 people in Hawke’s Bay and 17 in Tairāwhiti for looting and dishonesty offending.

In Napier over the weekend, tensions likely exacerbated by a lack of electricity continued to simmer. On Saturday, three people were arrested after reports of gunshots at Kelvin Rd, Maraenui, at about 9.30pm.

There were no injuries and an 18-year-old man was due to appear on Monday in the Napier District Court on charges relating to the incident.

One was released without charge while another young person has been referred to Youth Aid.

In Puketapu on Saturday night they placed roadblocks in front of the town to stop looting, a meeting of community members at boiling point after overnight thieves were spotted.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said had heard stories of a certain gang causing “havoc” in Napier and challenged gang leaders to show some leadership.

“Get your guys out of their cars, off the streets, and stop this behaviour.

“It is totally unacceptable. Keeping in mind a lot of the gang members, they have friends and whanau who have suffered and are going through distress. This is really, really bad form.”

Nash said Park had the ability to pull in as many resources as she saw fit.

“If the district commander wants more police, she will get more police.”

A 10-day ban on fishing and kaimoana gathering on Te Whanga a Ruawharo - Hawke’s Bay was announced yesterday.

Mana Ahuriri Trust said in a statement a rāhui would be put in place because tangata whenua were still recovering tūpāpaku (deceased) from the ‘still missing list’ from Tangaroa (the sea).

Meanwhile, Kereru locals were chipping in to help clear slips to help the isolated community reconnect with the rest of the region.

A local, who would not be named, said people had “just been doing what they can.

“Farmers have been using tractors and chainsaws to clear slips and others have been doing walk-in checks across fallen trees and slips to contact people who are cut off from vehicle access.

“There is a limit to what we can tackle, but the attitude has always been ‘get into it and get it done’.”

Yesterday afternoon, Finance Minister Grant Robertson waded through Taylor Corp’s packhouse in Waiohiki, which has been inundated with thick mud, in his gumboots to assess the damage.

In the last couple of weeks, taking into account the Auckland floods as well, Robertson said about 58 per cent of New Zealand’s GDP had been affected by a major weather event.

Cabinet would meet today and take stock with the Prime Minister and various ministers who have visited the region in past days.

“There’ll be obviously more support and more funding where it’s needed immediately.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson during a tour of Taylor Corp Orchard and Packhouse in Waiohiki, Taradale, yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand had a very low level of public debt compared to the rest of the world, Robertson said.

It was about 21 per cent of GDP, whereas, in Australia, it was in the mid-thirties, and in the United Kingdom it was over 100 per cent.

“So we’ve got fiscal headroom if we need it.”