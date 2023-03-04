George Luke, father of Kiwis star Issac Luke, died after he was hit by a slip on the Taihape-Napier Road. Photo / Supplied

Kiwis league star Issac Luke has paid tribute to his father George who was given an emotional haka send off at his burial yesterday.

George Luke died following a slip on the Taihape-Napier road when Cyclone Gabrielle swept over the North Island last month.

Luke and his partner Mau Goodman were returning to Hastings from Rotorua and took the winding route over the Kaweka Ranges when bad weather closed the Napier-Taupo road.

When the family did not hear from them a desperate search was launched, with appeals being made on social media.

They were eventually located and evacuated by helicopter separately and flown to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in Hastings, where Luke later died.

Goodman was “all scratched up” according to one family member, but is recovering.

They told the Herald that a slip hit the couple’s car twice and if Goodman hadn’t gone to find help they would have “both been gone”.

Issac Luke posted on Twitter with a video of a haka at his father’s funeral which took place yesterday.

"The toughest day I've ever had was having to lay the old man to rest. A lot of love and support from the NRL and ex and current players/coaches sending in their support. We as a family appreciate the rugby league world. He meant the world to us,"





The toughest day I’ve ever had was having to lay the old man to rest.

A lot of love and support from the @NRL ex and current players/coaches sending in their support. We as a family appreciate the RL World.

He meant the world to us. #RoadTo300 pic.twitter.com/9pX6uSJeSF — issac luke (@issacluke_14) March 2, 2023





Last month Luke said he was “broken” by his father’s death.

“My first hero,” he wrote on social media.

“See you soon dad. I love you.”

The Hawera Hawks paid tribute to Luke on social media, referring to him as their “tōtara tree”.

“You were always their to guide us,” they wrote.

“Father, brother, koro, uncle, mentor and a friend. We are going to miss you dearly.”



