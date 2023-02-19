Cyclone Gabrielle leaves Coromandel roads flooded with "metres of water, absolutely impassable". Video / Matthew Davison

Roads around Auckland, Coromandel and Northland remain closed as the clean-up from Cyclone Gabrielle continues.

Auckland Transport said it had 500 road maintenance staff assessing damage to roads after the cyclone and was aiming to clear them as safely and quickly as possible.

In all, there will be around 80 roads that are completely closed in greater Auckland and dozens more that will be partially closed as commuters return to work on Monday. Some public transport and cycle lanes are also affected.

Auckland

Road closures are widespread but mostly affecting West Auckland areas which were badly hit by the cyclone last week.

Auckland Emergency Management has urged non-residents to stay away from West Coast beaches Karekare, Piha, Bethells and Muriwai until further notice.

There are just a handful of roads in the central city that are partially closed, including Kepa Rd in Orakei and Great North Rd in Waterview.

There is still traffic management in place on SH1 north of Auckland - in particular between Warkworth and Puhoi and at Dome Valley - because of slips.

Scheduled works are also taking place on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this week, though lanes will only be closed overnight.

Eastern and southern line train services are still operating in Auckland, and Western line services are running at a 20-minute frequency between Britomart and Henderson. Rail buses are also running.

Some bus routes, including school buses, have detours in place. Most ferries are still running to their normal timetable.

Auckland Transport said cyclists should take care because there are still fallen branches across the Northwestern Path, Southwestern Path, Waterview Path and Tāmaki Drive.

Full details are available on Auckland Transport’s website.

Coromandel

Many roads are now open in the Coromandel, which also bore the brunt of the wild weather on Monday and Tuesday.

But conditions remain challenging in places, the council said, and where debris had not been completely cleared. Waka Kotahi is recommending essential travel only on most of State Highway 25.

Some roads are down to one lane and others have speed restrictions on them.

Road closures mainly affect areas north of Coromandel township on the western coast of the peninsula, but there are no closures in Whangamata, Tairua and Pauanui.

State Highway 25a remains closed between Kopu and Hikuai until further notice because of a large washout in late January.

Motorists travelling on State Highway 2 between Paeroa and Waihi are also advised to take “extreme caution” because of slips, fallen trees and surface flooding.

Northland

State Highway 1 is closed between Brynderwyn and Waipu because of large slips, and it is not yet known when it will be reopened. Motorists are being advised to detour through Mangawhai.

SH1 is partially closed between Whangarei and Kawakawa, and motorists are being told to take care driving on this route.

The Mangamuka Gorge, which closed in August because of severe weather, is still closed and motorists are advised to detour through SH10.