The remains of the Karekare home of Amber and Paul Rhodes. Video / Hayden Woodward

By RNZ

Some west coast beaches like Karekare may not be accessible to the public for more than a year.

Auckland Transport chief engineer Murray Burt told RNZ’s Checkpoint they are urging the general public to stay away from the beaches of Karekare, Piha and Muriwai as roads are still delicate.

“It could be more than a year before we get things back to the way that they were” on roads like Lone Kauri Rd at Karekare, Burt said.

Geotechnical assessments of the roads were done this week, he said.

“The slips are quite horrendous in some sections of the road and there will be parts of Lone Kauri Rd which we’ll have to keep closed but we’ll be able to open Karekare Rd for resident access in the coming weeks.

“There will be single-lane access on damaged roads for Karekare residents in about two weeks, but hopefully the work may be completed sooner.

“It will be single-lane access through these tight spots ... It will be quite constrained access but it will be able to be officially opened for the residents down there.”

Residents around Karekare, Piha and Muriwai have been largely cut off since Cyclone Gabrielle, but while some limited road access to Piha and Muriwai has been managed, Karekare has been so completely isolated that helicopters have had to drop emergency supplies to residents.

Damage to Lone Kauri Rd leading to Karekare on the west coast of Auckland. Photo / Ted Scott

Around 25 households and perhaps more are still living in the area, Burt said.

Power was lost for more than two weeks and nearly a dozen houses have been red-stickered, with many more damaged.

The roads themselves will take a very long time to repair, Burt said.

“To restore the road to its original condition is a major job.

“That will require a lot more geotechnical investigations, design work for building retaining walls and other security measures to secure the slopes.

“That will definitely be months’ worth of work and the number of slips that are down on Lone Kauri and Karekare Rd, it could even be more than a year until we can get things back to the way they were.

“Some of the slips that I’ve had a look at today, you would have to secure the first one before moving on to the second one.”

This morning, Burt told RNZ’s Morning Report the damage to Karekare’s two access roads was severe.

Aerial photographs show the extent of damage caused by a landslip at Muriwai. Photo / George Heard

“Karekare Rd was one of the hardest-hit areas on the west coast.

“There’s 15 major slip sites across it. In some areas the road has narrowed right down to less than two metres with a vertical sheer drop on one side and unstable material on the upside.”

Although some residents have reportedly managed the route using four-wheel-drive vehicles, Burt said the council is definitely not encouraging it.

“It’s definitely not recommended that anybody traverses the road.”

More than 30 Auckland roads are still closed following back-to-back extreme weather events, including the Auckland Aniversary Weekend floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

That is down from a peak of 120 roads closed and 1300 slips around the region.

The slip on Scenic Dr, named “Elevation Slip” for the nearby restaurant, has been reopened to a single lane for light traffic, which will help the Piha community, who have had to take a lengthy detour by Bethells Beach.

Burt said the unstable status of the roads and uncertainty of the weather in the future means they could close again at the drop of a hat.

“We don’t know what happens when a major weather event comes through and so we’d have to reassess at that point.

“The clear message is for all the communities of Karekare, Piha and Muriwai is that the general public should stay away and things are still very delicate and it’s really for residents only at this point in time.”