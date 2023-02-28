Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty surveyed devastated rural areas in the Tararua and Central Hawke's Bay districts today. Video / Mark Mitchell

One positive thing Cyclone Gabrielle brought most people was a stronger connection with their local community - and that was the story in Pōrangahau.

Two weeks after Cyclone Gabrielle flooded parts of Pōrangahau, the coastal community has been working hard at getting houses cleaned up and streets cleared.

Because of all the hard work the community and outside volunteers have put in, some people are getting back into their houses or returning, at least a little bit, back to normal life.

Now it’s hoped a shared community lunch will keep people connected and feeling united.

This Saturday, March 4, the main street of Pōrangahau will be lined with tables, chairs, barbecues, kai and people as the community and volunteers come together for a unity lunch.

Ahuriri Houkamau, pictured in 2015. Photo / Paul Taylor

Unity lunch organiser Ahuriri Houkamau says this will be a time to celebrate what the community has achieved in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, share kai and be together and thank those that have worked 24/7 to clothe, feed, nurture and support Pōrangahau.

The unity lunch is going to be one big shared lunch where everyone who wants to come is being asked to bring something with them.

Although the unity lunch is set up as a BYO lunch and beverage situation, organisers will have some food there to start with, but not enough to feed everyone.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty and Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis speaking with locals during their vist to Pōrangahau last week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“If 500 people turn up, we can’t feed 500 people, but if people bring stuff with them, then everyone will have something to eat,” Houkamau says.

Locals are encouraged to bring their barbecues, which will be lined up down one side of the Pōrangahau main street. Tables will be lined along the other side so everyone can sit down for a meal and chat.

More information and a schedule for the unity lunch will be released on the What’s on Pōrangahau Facebook page.

On Saturday, organisers will start to set up the Pōrangahau main street at 9am with tables and chairs. They are hoping to have everyone seated and eating by 12pm, so cooking will need to start by 11am at the latest.

Houkamau says it would be best for people to arrive between 10am and 10.30am.

Two karakia will be said before eating commences, and after-lunch speeches will be made by the local Civil Defence leader and other community leaders who have been a big part of uniting the community after Cyclone Gabrielle.

All are welcome at the Pōrangahau unity lunch, and if you are planning on attending the lunch, please remember to bring some food.