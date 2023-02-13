A firefighter is missing and another is critically injured after a landslide occurred in Auckland’s west coast beach settlement of Muriwai. Video / NZ Herald

A family were forced to flee their Pōkeno home with three young children in the early hours this morning after a “massive” pine tree crashed into their house.

When Codie Lyn and her family went to bed at 12.30am last night, she already knew something was off.

“My kids were gonna sleep downstairs and I just had a feeling because there’s a few trees around us and I thought no, you can all sleep upstairs in the lounge.”

At 2.15am they awoke to “this horrible noise of smashing glass and like cracking of trees” from a large tree hitting the side of their home.

“I knew what had happened, but I didn’t at the same time and I just knew that my kids were upstairs and I just needed to get to them, so I just ran up the stairs and they were crying and screaming. And I was just yelling, ‘it’s okay, it’s okay I’m here, it’s okay’ and then I realised there was glass everywhere and a tree had come through.”

The tree came smashing in after 2am.

The tree had hit the side of their three-story A-frame house and slid down, smashing all the windows down that side of the house and taking out the deck on its way.

It also crushed two of their cars, she said.

“If it was over slightly more, it would have gotten right on top of my kid and there was glass all over the bed he was sleeping on. So he’s very lucky he doesn’t have any scratches.”

If the house had a flatter roof, she believes it would have gone straight into the lounge where her children were sleeping.

Just some of the damage from the massive pine tree.

Immediately they grabbed their children, pets and bedding and called a friend to stay with.

Lyn said she drove via flooded roads to her friend’s home and was safe there.

“They’d set up beds for us, and got out some munchy food.”

Lyn told the Herald they have already called their insurance provider and begun cleaning up the broken glass.

“Now we’ve just got to sit and wait to see what we can do.”



