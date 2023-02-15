Focus Live: PM Chris Hipkins set to give update on damage and response efforts. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will provide the latest update on the ongoing response to the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle at 5.30pm today ahead of expected travel to the flood-hit areas in the next few days.

Hipkins will speak to media on the progress of the rescue efforts in Hawke’s Bay throughout the day and steps to get resources and support to those areas isolated by floods – and dealing with more than 10,000 people who are out of their homes.

Four people - including a young child - have been confirmed dead - and police say they have “grave fears” for at least several others.

Police said today that 1442 people had been listed as uncontactable - while they expect this list to drop dramatically, there are fears for some missing people in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.

Hipkins is likely to travel to the flood-hit areas himself in the next few days as authorities get more information on the scale of damage and what will be needed to rebuild.

It follows another difficult day for those hardest hit by the floods across the North Island. It included the discovery of a body in the area where rescuers were searching for a missing firefighter in Muriwai after a landslide brought down houses.

At least 10,500 people are out of their homes across the North Island, including 9000 across Hawke’s Bay alone. About 3000 people are sheltering in Civil Defence centres.

People were struggling today to come to terms with the incredible loss of life, property, animals, roads and crops – from Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel, Hawke’s Bay, and Tairawhiti, including Gisborne.

More than 300 residents have been rescued from rooftops and waters since floods inundated the Hawkes Bay region, cutting off roads, bridges and isolating communities. In Hawke’s Bay, helicopters had about 20 more rescue jobs to do: work that was expected to finish today.

However, communications and power were still out or unstable for vast tracts of Hawke’s Bay, Coromandel and Northland. Wairoa mayor Craig Little has also issued a cry for help from the area, which has been cut off since the cyclone went through, wrecking the bridges and roads in.

Little said they were desperately in need of assistance, with hundreds evacuated from properties mainly surrounding the river catchment in the northern Hawkes Bay area.

“We have received very little help because we are so cut off and everywhere around us is in emergency mode.”

Nema has been working with Defence and Civil Defence to rescue people and to try to get supplies such as water, food and medical supplies where they are needed.

Earlier today, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said the Government would work out what further support it would provide once it had a clearer picture of the overall damage and the initial response phase was over.

He said planning was already underway for the recovery phase – including talks with Australian officials about what they could do to help.

A Hercules flew over the area today on a reconnaissance flight and the NZDF’s NH90 helicopters have been doing rescues.