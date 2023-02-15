Devastating slips at Muriwai following Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / George Heard

Niki Bray stands on the Piha cliffs where her family home stood for 70 years staring at an unrecognisable pile of rubble and with an ironic smile says, “I don’t know if we’ll be able to put it back together.”

The joke gets a good laugh from the group of friends and locals who’ve put in eight-hour days sifting through the remnants of the Bray’s life after Cyclone Gabrielle decimated everything tangible in it on Monday.

For someone who avoided death in her utterly flattened timber-clad home by a mere two hours, Bray’s hardy attitude is not uncommon across the entire Auckland west coast town of Piha today.

Large and small slips abound on almost every street as locals help their neighbours clean up. The coastline street of Marine Parade has more than a dozen homes still submerged in water that will not drain.

But the Brays still came off the worst Monday night.

Niki Bray's Piha Beach home that was completely destroyed during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Dean Purcell

Around 9pm on Monday Niki, 53, and her husband Michael, 51, were hunkered in a “pretty scared” state and packed to leave as their property on Rayner Rd had torrential rain churning down from further up the cliff where the Piha lookout sits.

“Around nine we heard a little noise and then we gapped it. We were in it [the house], but we heard something and we went out and had a look at the front door and there was a bit of mud,” Niki Bray says.

“My husband scraped a bit of stuff away and then he looked and said ‘OK lets leave’. His mother and father live around the corner.”

As they left they grabbed their 22-year-old cat Nellie and chucked her in a backpack.

Two hours later, around 11pm, a neighbour called Bray to say “your house is in the middle of the street”.

The Piha local of 30 years thought they might have been exaggerating.

“Well, I thought, let’s just calmly pop along and have a quick look, maybe it’s just the garage or maybe they didn’t see it right. But no, it was literally my house in the middle of the street, on its side.”

On a sunny humid day, 36 hours after her house was destroyed, Bray says she’s not sure what the next step is.

A dozen locals, Auckland Council workers and staff from Brinkley Developments - who Bray says “have been amazing” - attempt to retrieve what belongings they can from the mass of sludgy earth.

A digger is also attempting to clear the dead end street of Rayner Rd from the rubble which still blocks access from the Brays’ property onwards.

Niki Bray is given a jacket recovered from her Piha Beach home that was completely destroyed during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Dean Purcell

Emergency services at Niki Bray's Piha Beach home that was completely destroyed during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Dean Purcell

The roof of their house leans at a 45 degree angle against a power pole. A line of work utes and trucks line the narrow street.

Niki’s husband Michael has lived in Pihi his entire life - 51 years. They are insured but today Niki Bray was totally unsure if she would be willing to build again on this plot of land after such devastation.

“It was a rare storm. We’ve seen a lot of storms and we’ve never even considered evacuating,” Bray said.

When asked if she would be willing to take a photo in front of what used to be her house, Bray laughs and says “would you like me to cry too? I can probably do that if I just go and have a look at something over there”.

The couple will be staying at Michael’s parents just down the road for at least the coming days.

Above all though, Bray says the disaster - which saw the death of a volunteer firefighter in the neighbouring west coast town Muriwai - just shows the resilience and strength of the Piha community.

“Obviously it’s a sad time and stuff but yesterday it was just amazing, everyone pitching in and helping and people, they’re probably a bit scared about their places, but they spent eight hours here digging our stuff out. We got … bits and pieces of things that we wanted. Obviously there’s a whole lot that we didn’t get,” Bray says.

“Yesterday I was so stoked because there was so many people [helping] and we were just quite humbled by people just giving us their time. It’s an amazing community.”

And then another remnant of the Bray’s life emerges from the rubble. Michael’s leather jacket is handed to Niki drenched in mud.

Asked if she thinks it’ll be salvageable she smiles widely and says “yeah”.