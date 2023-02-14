Footage captured of the slip in Muriwai at 12.30 am on the 14/02/23. Video / CeeBee_NZ

New images show the extent of devastation and destruction left behind by a landslide in Muriwai, West Auckland, where a firefighter also remains missing.

The aerial images were captured this morning and show just how much the landscape has changed in the beach coast settlement after Cyclone Gabrielle tore through it on Monday night.

Aerial photographs show the extent of damage caused by a landslip at Muriwai. Photo / George Heard

A huge chunk of land has come down on to the road below; bringing with it a house and uprooting trees.

The house itself has been totally destroyed.

Only parts of the roof - with a satellite dish still attached - identifies it as what was once a building.

What were the walls have been almost disintegrated, with the debris looking more like matchsticks from above.

The area is believed to be where a volunteer firefighter remains missing after responding to the landslide and flooding incident in Muriwai.

A second firefighter remains in hospital.

