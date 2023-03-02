Altogether, 267 people in Hawke’s Bay and Tararua made accepted claims to the Accident Compensation Corporation that were related to Cyclone Gabrielle between February 12 and February 24, while significantly more than the usual amount of people with hypothermia and abnormal vital signs arrived at Hawke's Bay Hospital and City Medical Napier. Photo / NZDF

The casualty count of Cyclone Gabrielle is starting to become clearer.

Eight people in the region have been confirmed dead, including one in Gisborne and two at Muriwai.

But other casualties - injuries and hospitalisations from the event - have so far proved challenging to collate.

The most recent available data from the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) and Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand is starting to build a picture of the level of injury suffered.

Altogether, between February 12 and February 24, 267 people in Hawke’s Bay and Tararua made accepted claims to ACC that were related to Cyclone Gabrielle.

ACC data shows that the costs related to Cyclone Gabrielle up to that date for accepted claims in Hawke’s Bay and Tararua were already at $58,718.

Regarding hospitalisations, Te Whatu Ora confirmed on Thursday that significantly higher than usual numbers of people with hypothermia and abnormal vital signs arrived at Hawke’s Bay Hospital and Napier’s urgent care centre in the immediate aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said they did not record the number of infections and injuries they saw that were related to flooding.

But they were able to comment on the number and types of injuries seen at Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s emergency department and the urgent care centre at Napier Health Centre in the three days after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Eight people were treated for hypothermia - significantly more than usual.

There were 15 people with abnormal vital signs (blood pressure, temperature, heart rate, respiratory rate etc.) who were treated - significantly more than usual.

There were 19 people with foot toe and leg injuries - not significantly more than usual.

There were 30 people with injuries to arms, hands and fingers - not significantly more than usual.

There were seven people with multiple injuries - not significantly more than usual.

There were 13 people treated after falls - not significantly more than usual.

Five people were treated for an open wound with complications - not significantly more than usual.

The spokesperson said they had also not observed a rise in the number of people with gastroenteritis presenting to the Hawke’s Bay Hospital emergency department, like what might be expected after a large flooding event.

“Gastroenteritis is to be expected after a large flooding event, as floodwaters can be full of sewage, chemicals and other hazardous materials, and this can contaminate items and surfaces it comes into contact with,” the spokesperson said.

“The most important advice is to wash your hands regularly, avoid floodwater and make sure your food and water are safe to eat and drink.”

“When cleaning up, make sure you’re protecting yourself and wearing the right gear – such as protective gloves, sturdy footwear, long-sleeved tops, trousers and a face mask. Cover any cuts or abrasions to avoid infection.”

According to ACC’s data, the most common injury diagnosis across the country among accepted claims related to Cyclone Gabrielle was soft tissue injury, with more than three times as many claims as the next most common diagnosis - laceration, puncture or sting.

Following those were fractures and dislocation and foreign bodies in an orifice or eye.

At the top of the list of most prevalent causes of injury across the country recorded by ACC among accepted claims related to Cyclone Gabrielle was lifting, carrying or strain.

Following behind were loss of balance or personal control and puncture.