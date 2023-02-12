Cyclone Gabrielle: Napier secondary schools to close on Monday and Tuesday

Video footage around the North Island shows the early heavy swells and winds from Cyclone Gabrielle.

All Napier high schools have decided to stay closed on Monday and Tuesday out of “an abundance of caution”.

Napier Boys’ High School principal Jarred Williams sent an email to parents on Sunday evening saying it was due to the unsafe conditions Cyclone Gabrielle could cause.

“We are aware it is an unpredictable situation but we are acting out of an abundance of caution and would rather make an over-cautious decision than have students, staff and parents in unsafe conditions.”

A heavy rain warning is in place for Hawke’s Bay for 24 hours from 10am on Monday, with conditions currently expected to be at their worst on Monday evening and into the night, when a strong wind warning is also in place.

Niwa noted on Sunday evening that rainfalls in the ranges had the potential to be “unprecedented” in some places.

Several primary schools in Napier were set to remain open on Monday (as of Sunday night), as were numerous Hastings and Havelock North schools.

School events are also taking a hammering ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle with Weetbix Tryathlon organisers announcing on Sunday night that Wednesday’s Hastings event was off because it was not possible to set it up safely.

It may be rescheduled later in term 1.