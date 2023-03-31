Auckland’s Muriwai Regional Park will remain closed almost a month on from Cyclone Gabrielle, with storm damage still posing a safety risk as others are set to open. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland Council said west coast communities were still reeling from the impacts of the cyclone, but parts of the Waitākere Ranges and Te Rau Pūriri Regional Parks were set to open tomorrow.

Some tracks would remain closed, however, due to slips or dangerous trees - and the council told people not to move any safety barriers or signage.

Auckland Council general manager for parks and community facilities, Taryn Crewe, said: “There are safety concerns within these areas, such as limited public facilities or damage, like Kitekite Falls, which must remain closed because of a slip.”

Electricity infrastructure, roads, and pipes had also been impacted and posed a risk, Crewe said.

“Our park rangers and staff are continuing to assess damage and accessibility, with a view to opening more areas as soon as practicable, taking into account the impact on residents,” the council said.

The council encouraged people to check its website for a full list of open tracks.

Karamatura Loop and Track and Donald McLean Track and Walk in Huia were also open this weekend, the council said.

All other regional parks were open.

“Our regional parks are well-loved and well-visited by locals and those from further afield. We want to reassure Aucklanders that this decision was not made lightly, but safety must come first. Once again, thank you for your patience and understanding,” Crewe said.

Cordons remained in place for some areas, with access limited to residents and emergency services only, the council said.