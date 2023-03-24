Kirsty Greer is holding on tightly to Molly, who was missing for more than four weeks. Photo / Supplied

Cat Molly and her brother Morse survived the initial Cyclone Gabrielle flood after their owners had to evacuate their Twyford home on the morning of February 14, but a week later when Hastings got another heavy downpour of rain, they both vanished.

More than 16 years ago, Kirsty and Phil Greer found the two cats dumped as kittens on the orchard that backs onto their property, and they have been a part of the family since.

Due to the fact the cats were old and hadn’t been in cars and around lots of people, the couple made the tough decision to leave them at home when they were told to evacuate on the morning of the flood.

Before leaving, Kirsty and Phil put the cats’ favourite baskets up high and left food out, so luckily Molly and Morse escaped the flooding that swept through the lower half of Greer’s two-storey house in Twyford Rd.

However, a week after Cyclone Gabrielle hit, due to a mixture of lots of people and vehicles being around to help with cyclone cleanup and a sudden downpour of heavy rain, both Molly and Morse disappeared.

Fifteen-year-old Morse was put down after going missing from his Twyford home after Cycylone Gabrielle. Photo / Supplied

“It was very busy and I think the cats may have gotten a bit spooked with lots of other people around,” said Kirsty.

A week later Morse made his way home after traipsing through silt and mud. Sadly, the family had to put him down after he became very sick, with what Kirsty believes was a form of leptospirosis, which can be found in soil and water.

As for Molly, she was still missing. The Greers kept leaving food out and kept looking and walking around the orchards and houses in Twyford, yet after two weeks the family began to lose hope and gave up searching.

Then, more than four weeks after initially going missing, Kirsty and Phil’s niece saw an online post featuring a cat that looked exactly like Molly.

The family who had found Molly hiding out in their shed lived 15km away down Omarunui Rd.

16-year-old Molly is enjoying cuddles at home in the sun with her owner Phil Greer. Photo / Supplied

“We took one look at the photo and said that’s our Molly, we don’t know how she got there though,” said Kirsty.

They can only guess, but the Greers think she may have jumped into a vehicle of someone who was helping with the cleanup.

“We still just don’t quite understand how she got over there,” said Phil.

The family who found Molly had been feeding her for a few days before she could be picked up. The Greers brought flowers and chocolates because they were so thankful that someone had found her.

It’s the first time Kirsty and Phil had been over that side of the river since Cyclone Gabrielle hit and they were blown away by how bad the damage was.

“For Molly to have made it all the way over there and get into a shed, to then be found was incredible,” Kristy said.

Molly is happy to be home after ending up 15km across the river and away from home. Photo / Supplied

Her owners said when they picked her up she was extremely light and skinny but looked good in the eyes.

Kirsty said there have been no signs of lepto, which was great news for the couple.

Now being home for a few days, Molly is perking up and enjoying her favourite spot upstairs, was untouched by the Cyclone Gabrielle floods.

“She’s purring, eating and drinking so we are very very happy,” Kirsty said.

Kirsty and Phil want others to know not to give up hope and said, “This shows that your pet really could show up anywhere, and don’t stop looking.”