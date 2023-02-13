Cyclone Gabrielle live: Power outages, State of Emergency in BoP

Multiple families have been rescued from a South Auckland street as flood waters from Cyclone Gabrielle began to rise. Video / George Heard

A state of emergency has been declared for the entire Bay of Plenty with power outages, fallen trees and road closures affecting the region.

It comes as Cyclone Gabrielle pummelled North Island regions overnight with major flooding and slips cutting off many residents and homes - and sparking an urgent plea from authorities for those who are safe to stay home today.

As of 6am, 19,502 customers are without power in the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel.

This includes 118 in Whakamarama, 77 in the the Lower Kaimai, 307 in Omanawa, 45 in Te Puna, 193 on Matakana Island, 186 in Tauranga, 113 in Bellevue, 765 in Maketu, 156 in Pukehina, 134 in Pongakawa, 52 in Paengaroa, 231 in Oropi and 272 in Te Puke.

Further north, 94 properties in Katikati are without power, 566 Athenree and 79 in Waihi.

The Thames and Coromandel area has been hit the hardest with 15,901 customers currently off.

A helicopter is on standby this morning to help Powerco crews assess lines around the Coromandel, however flights are dependent on conditions easing.

It’s expected that flooding, slips and road closures will continue to be an issue for crews trying to reach fault sites in the Coromandel today, a spokeswoman said in a statement.

Most of the outages were caused by high winds and trees bringing down lines, and reconnection efforts were hampered on Monday by the ongoing severe weather conditions as well as access issues meaning crews were unable to reach fault sites.

While all available crews will be reconnecting customers wherever possible, conditions remain challenging, and safety remains the top priority, the statement said. Powerco thanked customers for their patience and urged customers to continue to be kind and respectful to the crew

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence has said the region was now past the peak of what it was expecting before 2am today and there were so far no reports of “significant inundation”, however, it said on its Facebook page there were impacts across the region with power outages, trees down and landslips.

”We will be able to get a fuller picture with the sunrise but until then stay safe and be vigilant.”

Road closures

Due to multiple fallen trees, State Highway 29 between Hanga Rd and Old Kaimai Rd is closed.

State Highway 30 between Rotorua and Kawerau and SH2 between Pukehina and Matata is closed due to slips and fallen trees this morning.

Due to multiple slips, the Karangahake Gorge is closed.

SEVERE WEATHER EVENT – UPDATE 6:20AM

Earlier:

Residents in Waihi Beach, Athenree, Maketu and Pukehina were warned to stay on high alert overnight with Bay of Plenty Civil Defence concerned about coastal inundation - or flooding from the sea - for people living on the coast.

It reminded residents to stay on high alert after warnings were sent earlier saying they may be forced to evacuate.

A mandatory evacuation order was made to around 100 homes in the Whakatāne area around 3pm Monday after acting mayor Lesley Immink announced a state of emergency.

They were all homes in West End Ōhope, up to and including the Beach Point Apartment complex, and about nine homes identified on Harbour Rd, Port Ōhope that were particularly low-lying.

More than 350 properties needed to evacuate in Ōpōtiki due to concerns about coastal surges and inundation.

State of Emergency

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence declared a regional state of emergency around 8pm on Monday after the region was hammered by severe weather.

Cyclone Gabrielle caused floods, power outages, schools to close and coastal communities to evacuate throughout the Bay of Plenty.

While conditions were expected to improve today, the worst of the weather was forecast overnight with 70 to 100mm of rain expected to fall between 9pm yesterday and 6am.

Along with Civil Defence, Whakatāne District Council, Ōpōtiki District Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council declared a state of emergency yesterday.