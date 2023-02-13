Mauao base track and Moturiki (Leisure Island) are closed due to high swells.

Mauao base track and Moturiki (Leisure Island) are closed due to high swells.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence declared a regional state of emergency around 8pm on Monday after the region was hammered by severe weather.

Cyclone Gabrielle caused floods, power outages, schools to close and coastal communities to evacuate throughout the Bay of Plenty.

While conditions were expected to improve today, the worst of the weather was forecast overnight with 70 to 100mm of rain expected to fall between 9pm yesterday and 6am.

Along with Civil Defence, Whakatāne District Council, Ōpōtiki District Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council declared a state of emergency yesterday.

Along with the rain, a cluster of thunderstorms is moving across the northern parts of the Coromandel Peninsula. pic.twitter.com/5VhddlBd83 — MetService (@MetService) February 13, 2023

Evacuation warnings

Hundreds of people across the Bay of Plenty were forced to evacuate from their homes on Monday and as severe weather continues overnight others are on high alert.

Pukehina, Waihi Beach, Athenree and Maketu residents were told before midnight they may be forced to evacuate if the storm continued to worsen.

The warning came after the Western Bay of Plenty District Council urged residents to be ready to leave their homes at short notice even if they did not live in a flood zone.

Sample HTML block

A mandatory evacuation order was made to around 100 homes in the Whakatāne area around 3pm after acting mayor Lesley Immink announced a state of emergency.

They were all homes in West End Ōhope, up to and including the Beach Point Apartment complex, and about nine homes identified on Harbour Rd, Port Ōhope that were particularly low-lying.

More than 350 properties needed to evacuate in Ōpōtiki due to concerns about coastal surges and inundation.

Councils encouraged fleeing residents to stay with friends and family in the first instance.

Tauranga shelters:

Baypark Stadium: 81 Truman Lane

Tamapahore Marae: 46 Tareha Lane, Mangatawa

Huria Marae: 1 Te Kaponga St, Brookfield

Hungahungatoroa Marae: 29a Hungahungatorora Rd, Matapihi

Whetu Marae: 612 Welcome Bay Rd

Western Bay of Plenty shelters:

RSA Waihī Beach – 99 Beach Road, Waihī Beach

Pongakawa Action Centre – 956 Old Coach Rd

Tuapiro Marae - 24 Hikurangi Road, Tahawai

Orchard Church in Te Puke – 20 MacLoughlin Drive, Te Puke

Katikati Baptist Church – 2 Wedgewood St, Katikati

Athenree Homestead and Station - 360 Athenree Rd, Athenree Gorge

Eastern Bay of Plenty shelters:

Whakatāne War Memorial Hall - Short Street, Whakatāne

Fire and Emergency NZ station Waihau Bay - 113 State Highway 35

Tawaroa Station - 147 Tawaroa Station Road

Te Kaha Marae - State Highway 35

Te Kura Mana Maori O Maraenui - 11 Maraenui Pa Road, Hawai 3199

Torere Kura -2276 State Highway 35, Opotiki

Ōpape Marae - 76C Opape Road, Toatoa 3197

Ōpōtiki College - 22 Saint John Street, Ōpōtiki 3122

Te Rere marae - 50A Te Rere Pa Road, Ōtara 3197

Kutarere School - 461 State Highway 2, Kutarere 3198