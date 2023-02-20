Cyclone Gabrielle: Linesman describes ‘awesome feeling’ getting power back on for Hawke’s Bay

Electrical crews working to repair broken or damaged lines at the Taradale Rd switching yard. Photo / Lauren Crimp, RNZ

By Lauren Crimp of RNZ

Hundreds of men and women in hi-vis gear are scaling infrastructure and working around the clock to restore power to Hawke’s Bay.

With the flooded Redclyffe substation out of action, Unison staff are completely reconfiguring the network to get power from elsewhere.

Thanks to them, most of the power to Napier is expected to be restored by Tuesday, when the focus will shift to accessing rural communities.

It is all hands on deck, and many have been pulled from their desk jobs and put back on the tools - including solutions engineer Mark Cozens.

Cozens was in his overalls and hard hat, leading the team at the Taradale Rd switching yard. The effort was immense, he said.

“They’re working their arses off, they can’t work any more.”

Crews were working in knee-deep mud and now sweltering conditions, but did not want a rest.

Unison was bringing support in from around the country to ensure breaks were taken to follow health and safety measures.

Many of the people up the powerlines did not have power themselves - their houses were damaged, their families affected, and they were tired.

But they were determined, and spurred on in their mammoth effort by public support.

At the Taradale Rd transformer, there were constant beeps and cheers from passing cars. Cozens said they had many locals drop off food and drinks.

“A little old couple pulled up and she pulled her wallet out, and she wanted to give us $50 to go and buy a coffee.

“I’m talking a couple of little old people with their little trundler going down to get their groceries, who couldn’t afford $50, but she says, ‘You guys are working so hard.’

“She hugged me and said, ‘Thank you for all your hard work.’”

A 10-minute drive away on Pineleigh Drive in Poraiti, teams were repairing lines damaged by a fallen tree.

Linesman Dewet Theron described the last week.

“It has been quite an eye-opener to be honest, seeing the stuff that we’ve seen. Not something I ever expected to see in my life. Challenging would probably be an understatement.”

Singing rang out from a man harnessed to the top of the lines.

“But the guys are up for the challenge,” Theron said.

Unison said overnight it “managed to restore power to another 5100 customers, meaning we’ve restored power to 73 per cent of customers in Napier and 95 per cent in Hastings”.

‘We will get there, just hang in there’

It was dangerous work, Theron said, but they had each other’s backs.

When the lights began flicking back on in Napier a few days ago, there was clapping and cheering. It was a great feeling to be part of that, Theron said.

“People drive past and they ask us when the power’s going to go back on, and that feeling of, by the end of today, that achievement of what you’re doing is actually going towards something, it’s an awesome feeling.”

He had a message for those still desperately waiting for power.

“I guess the only words of encouragement I can give is, we’re trying as hard as we can. We’re getting there slowly but surely, it’s tough for us, but we will get there, just hang in there.”

Alerts from the National Emergency Management Agency for 20 February

Keep up to date with advice from your local CDEM Group or from civildefence.govt.nz

Floodwaters may be full of sewage, chemicals and other hazardous materials and should be avoided as much as possible

Floodwater can carry bacteria that can contaminate food

Protect yourself when cleaning up flood water and mud by wearing a properly fitted P2- or N95-rated mask, goggles, gloves, long pants, long-sleeved shirt, and gumboots or work shoes

Throw away all food and drinking water that has come in contact with floodwater

Do not eat garden produce if the soil has been flooded

In power outages use torches instead of candles, and only use camp cookers and BBQs outdoors.

Conserve water where you are advised to

Check the location of pipes and cables before you dig; see Chorus’ Before You Dig website and beforeudig.co.nz for all utilities

The best way to assist in the response is through financial donations and NOT through donated goods.

