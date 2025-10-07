Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Cyclone Gabrielle inquest: 111 callers told to hold on, with no timeline on help arriving

Ric Stevens
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Open Justice reporter Ric Stevens joins us to take us through what we know so far, and what we hope to learn from these tragic events.

The deadly chaos of Cyclone Gabrielle has been revisited in a Hastings courtroom, which was told some 111 callers were given the “honest” truth – rescuers could not get through to them.

In one case, a 111 call-taker had to tell a group to do their best to keep

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save