The deadly chaos of Cyclone Gabrielle has been revisited in a Hastings courtroom, which was told some 111 callers were given the “honest” truth – rescuers could not get through to them.
In one case, a 111 call-taker had to tell a group to do their best to keeptheir heads out of the rising floodwaters and hold on to each other to conserve body heat.
At the height of the cyclone emergency on the night of February 13, 2023, some 111 callers in Hawke’s Bay were waiting nearly an hour to be answered.
When they could get through, some were told that “they would need to do the best they could”, Fire and Emergency New Zealand national communications centres manager Gavin Travers told an inquest hearing on Tuesday.
Evidence concerning people who died during or after Cyclone Gabrielle in February is being heard in Hastings over the next two weeks.
Travers told the hearing he had reviewed the 111 calls of the fatal night, during which people were trapped in cars, stuck on their roofs and swept away by floodwaters.
“Some of the calls, even now with the passage of time and away from the turmoil of the night, are distressing to hear,” Travers said.
“We tried to get appliances out to help but they could not access some areas.”
The 111 call-takers tried to do their best in a challenging situation, which left them at times “overwhelmed” as the volume of calls increased.
A lawyer appearing on behalf of the bereaved families, Jane Glover, asked Travers about the case of the Collins family of Esk Valley, who lost their infant daughter when she was swept away in the storm.
Glover said the family made multiple 111 calls and had five answered between 5.30am and 8.30am on February 14, as the surviving members of the family and their neighbours huddled in a roof space.
“They were advised that no one was able to come and help them,” Glover said.
The group were eventually rescued by helicopter several hours later.
Glover asked Travers if the advice that no help was coming would be given to the Collins family now.
