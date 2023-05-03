Piha, which was hard hit and cut off by Cyclone Gabrielle, will have all cordons lifted this week. Photos / Shawn McIsaac

Piha, which was hard hit and cut off by Cyclone Gabrielle, will have all cordons lifted this week. Photos / Shawn McIsaac

An isolated Auckland settlement hard hit and cut off by Cyclone Gabrielle will have all cordons lifted this week.

The west coast community at Piha will be reopened to everybody come midday Friday, Auckland Council said.

Piha was cordoned off immediately after Cyclone Gabrielle wrought devastation in the community, with slips cutting off the road and damaging houses. Photo / George Heard

Councils’ deputy group recovery manager Mace Ward said all road safety checks of Piha Rd are done along with community consultation on the decision to allow visitors back to the fragile town.

“The cordon was put in place immediately following Cyclone Gabrielle to minimise the risk to public safety, maintain the integrity of Piha Road and reduce community distress while the immediate aftermath of the extreme weather was assessed,” Ward said.

Aerial images revealed the devastation at the west coast Auckland settlement of Piha after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / George Heard

“Work has since been undertaken by Auckland Council and Auckland Transport to assess the ongoing risk to the community and wider public in relation to land and road stability, and we are now confident that the cordon can be removed without any risk to public safety.”

Piha Rd was extensively damaged by the cyclone and only one lane will remain open near the main lookout. Temporary traffic lights will be in place.

Piha was cordoned off immediately after Cyclone Gabrielle caused slips which cut off the road - and the community is set to reopen this Friday. Photo / Paul Gillick

Auckland Transport chief engineer Murray Burt said geotechnical checks have shown the road could cope with increased traffic once the cordon is gone.

“It’s been a really tough couple of months for Piha residents and I want to assure the community that we are doing everything possible to get things back to normal as soon as possible,” Burt says.

In Muriwai and Karekare, however, cordons will remain with only residents and emergency services allowed in and out of the two settlements also badly impacted.