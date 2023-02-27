The NZ Red Cross thanks everyone for their generosity and kindness following Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / NZ Red Cross

The mayor of a region smashed by Cyclone Gabrielle says a newly-announced international fundraising project will help those displaced by the killer storm get back into liveable homes.

But Wairoa Mayor Craig Little says his biggest concern is the Government “keeping their promises” when it comes to funding for flood-stricken communities.

“My biggest worry is that in two or three weeks we will be on our own again.

“The only way we can get through this is money.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced yesterday that a special Lotto draw will be held alongside an international fundraising appeal to help raise funds to rebuild cyclone-devastated regions.

The announcement came after the new Extreme Weather Response Committee met for the first time yesterday afternoon.

Hipkins said the cyclone was estimated to have caused more destruction to businesses and infrastructure than Cyclone Bola in 1988, saying the affected regions accounted for about 30 per cent of New Zealand’s land area.

As the storm clean-up continues, Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty announced the national state of emergency would continue for another seven days in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Tairāwhiti, Waikato, and Hawke’s Bay regions, and the Tararua District.

But a state of emergency in the Bay of Plenty will expire at 8.43am today.

To help with the rebuilding and revitalisation of affected areas, the Government has established an international fundraising campaign to add to those fundraisers already underway.

Members of the Clive Rugby Club third grade senior team, dubbed "The Movement", during cleaning up in Pakowhai, Hawkes Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle.

It was based on the Christchurch earthquake appeal - which had raised about $100 million.

A dedicated trust would manage the fundraising campaign. It had been in the works for days with Westpac, Colenso, and BBDO, and Facebook had volunteered to publicise it and assist with foreign donations.

Hipkins said he did not want to set a target for the appeal, but the immediate aftermath of a disaster was the best time to start fundraising. He was aware of some big donations that had already been signalled - but would not reveal who they were from.

He said he would love to hear from wealthy people living abroad and businesses with interests in New Zealand.

The campaign also included a website, a text-to-donate function, an internet banking scheme, as well as physical cash donations at banks across the country.

It was announced alongside a special Lotto draw to be held on Saturday, March 18, with 50 cents in every dollar spent by players on Lotto, Powerball or Strike going to support those impacted by the devastating storm.

Similar special draws were held following the Christchurch Earthquake in 2011 and the Kaikōura/Hurunui earthquake in 2016.

“Lotto New Zealand is fundamentally driven to raise funds for our communities,” Internal Affairs Minister Barbara Edmonds said

“With the help of generous New Zealanders, relief organisations and those affected will be supported to recover and rebuild.”

Hipkins said supporting the Lotto draw is “a great way of showing we’ve got each other’s backs, supporting those who’ve had their lives upended and so desperately need their communities rebuilt”.

He was unsure how much the jackpot would be worth, saying it depended on the number of tickets sold.

Lotto NZ chief executive Chris Lyman is “very proud” to be holding the fundraiser.

“Raising money for the community is Lotto NZ’s fundamental purpose, and so we welcome the opportunity to support recovery efforts by raising funds through this special draw.”

Problem Gambling NZ communications director Andree Froude worries about using a gambling operator for community fundraising as it normalises gambling, which causes harm in communities.

An aerial view of the flooding in Wairoa, in Hawke's Bay, after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Wairoa District Council

“When times are tough, they will often turn to gambling as a way of trying to win big as a solution to get out of whatever situation they might be in,” Froude said.

“I understand Facebook is going to be promoting it, that will serve to normalise it, particularly for young people.

“We really want to be disassociating gambling from community funding because it causes harm to communities.”

Green Party finance spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter shot back at the fundraising scheme, questioned why the Government couldn’t instead “tax the billions of dollars banks have made in unearned, excess profits and use the money to support people”.

“While Westpac and other foreign-owned banks are generating record profits, thousands of families are being forced to make impossible choices about whether to pay the bills or put food on the table,” Genter said.

She added that lotteries and gambling disproportionately harmed lower-income communities.

“Launching the appeal fund, the Prime Minister said the Government was ‘giving wealthy people the opportunity to contribute’. There is a simpler opportunity: tax them fairly.”

But Wairoa welcomed the initiative, saying the Lotto draw was a “wonderful idea”.

“I think it is a great initiative to kick something off,” Little said.

Short term, the money raised from both the draw, the fundraising appeal and other community initiatives such as the mayoral relief fund and Givealittle pages will be used to get those displaced back into livable homes.

“The long-term goal is looking at how we can ensure it never happens again,” Little said, although he doesn’t know what that will look like at this stage.