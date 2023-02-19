The Government looks overseas for help in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, police crackdown as arrests are made for looting and rescue efforts dwindle in Turkey and Syria in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A Gisborne woman is going from one road to another in search of her partner who has not been heard from for over a week since Cyclone Gabrielle wreaked havoc on the East Coast.

Joseph Ahuriri, 40. a father of eight, was last heard from on Monday night by his partner Clarissa Poi. Ahuriri was visiting whānau in Hawke’s Bay that day and had decided to return the same night but the weather became worse.

Ahuriri and Poi decided it was better if he stayed the night at Tepania Scenic Motel on Napier’s Marine Parade until the storm settled. This was her last contact with him.

“It’s been seven days since I last spoke with him and my heart breaks every minute that passes,” Poi told the Herald.

Gisborne woman Clarissa Poi and her partner Joseph Ahuriri who has been missing for a week. Photo / Supplied

Region-wide power cuts and lack of connectivity meant Poi was unable to find any updates on Ahuriri, she said.

“Then we got Starlink in town. And I found out he had checked out on Tuesday morning. I am not sure at what time.

“I have tried to call him and did all that the police asked me to do. I have also made a missing persons report, rung civil defence.. still nothing.”

A damaged State Highway 2 between Napier and Hastings. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

As soon as the gorge between Gisborne and Opotiki opened she travelled down to Napier to search for her beloved and his ute but to no avail.

“I’m desperate like many, for answers but in my case, my partner doesn’t have a residing address in Napier or Hawke’s Bay and I’m fearing the worst but still ever so hopeful,” she said.

“I have to return home to our kids who are just as worried and I can’t bear to look at them and say I didn’t find daddy.”

At least 10,500 people have been displaced as they fled the wrath of Cyclone Gabrielle - with some fleeing their homes with just the clothes on their backs.

Hawke’s Bay police said today that 9000 people in the region had been forced to evacuate their homes. A total of 100 people remained uncontactable this morning.

About 1900 evacuees had spent last night at Civil Defence centres.

Wairoa, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay have been particularly badly impacted with limited communication in the regions, making it hard for friends and relatives to make contact.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said while they had experienced an “absolutely devastating” storm event, he believed everybody had been accounted for at this stage.

In a statement today the council said restoring communication is a high priority. “As soon as these facilities are up and running you will be able to make direct contact with your friends and whanau.”

Extensive flooding at Awatoto seen from above the Napier Golf Course. Photo / Photography by Corena

Some people had to be plucked by helicopter from the rooftop as floodwaters surged below, including this daring rescue.

Many people forced to flee remain uncontactable today, with the situation complicated by patchy communications links in some areas.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise said people had been unable to contact loved ones in the region it was likely due to communication being down.

Eastern police district commander Superintendent Jeanette Park said phone lines were starting to be restored.

If people were concerned that they had not heard from friends or family, or they were non-contactable, then they should advise the police.



