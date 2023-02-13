MetService Wellington weather: February 13th - 14th

Gale-force southerly winds and heavy rain are forecast to lash the Wellington region as Cyclone Gabrielle makes its way across the North Island.

Cook Strait and harbour ferry sailings are cancelled tomorrow due to concerns about high winds and large swells.

Wellington Electricity has warned of potential power outages in Wellington, Hutt Valley and Porirua.

Motorists and public transport users have been told to avoid all non-essential travel.

Some double-decker buses have already been proactively taken off routes. Ngauranga Station will be closed to trains tomorrow and the Capital Connection train will not be running.

Wellington City Council has staff and contractors on standby to deal with flooding, slips, and fallen trees if the cyclone hits hard.

Resilience manager Chris Mathews said emergency management staff met with authorities this morning ahead of the bad weather.

“While the latest forecasts indicate that the impact will not be too severe for Wellington City, strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures,” Mathews said.

“Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

Follow live updates of Cyclone Gabrielle here.

MetService has issued an orange strong wind warning from 6pm tonight until midday tomorrow for the Wairarapa, Tararua District, Kāpiti Coast and Wellington.

East to southeast gales could be severe at times with gusts reaching 120 km/h in exposed places, the forecaster warned.

A heavy rain warning is also in place for the Wairarapa and Tararua District from 11pm tonight until 3pm tomorrow, with between 120-180mm of rain expected.

There is a heavy swell warning for Turakirae Head to Mataikona from 2am tomorrow until 1pm on Wednesday. The swell is forecast to rise to 6.5m before easing to 4m.

Cyclone Gabrielle is on the move and @MetService has issued a Strong Wind Warning for Wellington⚠️

Be prepared for gale-force southerly wind and heavy rain over the next 24 hours. Our teams will be on standby to deal with flooding, slips and fallen trees if the cyclone hits hard. pic.twitter.com/R6YUeDz25P — Wellington City Council (@WgtnCC) February 13, 2023

Wellington Region Emergency Management Office group manager Jeremy Holmes said he expected the weather to be more severe in Kāpiti and Wairarapa.

Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said ferry sailings would be cancelled for 24 hours from 2am tomorrow morning. The cancellations affect 12 sailings.

“Safety is our top priority and the weather has made cancellation the only option. We have also been advised Picton Port is closed due to high wind/swell conditions until 10pm tomorrow night.”

Bookings are being fully refunded and customers have been told to check the Interislander’s website for availability later in the week.

A Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries spokeswoman said the company also hoped to resume sailings on Wednesday morning.

Wellington Electricity chief executive Greg Skelton said the wind could cause trees and branches to fall on power lines.

“It’s possible we won’t know the full extent of damage to the electricity network until first thing. If you see fallen lines, please stay well away from them.”





What you can do:

- Have a household emergency plan

- Secure any loose items around your property

- Check gutters, culverts and waterways to ensure they are free of debris

- Avoid any unnecessary travel and take extra care on the roads

- Keep updated by checking @MetService — Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (@WREMOinfo) February 12, 2023

Metlink general manager Samantha Gain said passengers who do not need to travel over the coming days should stay home.

Both bus and rail networks remain open but Ngauranga station will be closed to trains and a shuttle will operate between Wellington, Ngauranga and Petone in both directions.

”Given its exposed location, with forecast high winds and possible swells, we are unable to safely let passengers board or disembark from Ngauranga Station’s platforms,” Gain said.

Any public transport updates or disruptions to services will be posted on Metlink’s website and app, she said.

Wellingtonians have been told to prepare for the weather by securing large, light or loose objects in their homes and backyards.

They were also told to check the drains on the street outside their house to make sure they were not blocked by leaf litter or rubbish.

“If people can just run a broom over the drain or remove any plastic bottles or cans or similar – this can make a big difference if we get heavy rain,” Mathews said.



