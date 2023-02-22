Muriwai volunteer firefighter Dave van Zwanenberg died in a landslide while helping at a damaged house in Muriwai during Cyclone Gabrielle.

The volunteer firefighter, veterinarian and father whose life was claimed by the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle has been farewelled today.

David van Zwanenberg died helping evacuate residents in Muriwai last Monday night when a landslide crashed down from the slope above and crushed the property.

It claimed his life and the life of his fellow firefighter Craig Stevens.

Today he is remembered for his good humour, his authentic care, his astronomic intelligence and supreme competence at anything he turned his hand to at a funeral service in Muriwai.

Widow Amy van Zwanenberg said her family is utterly devastated by the sudden loss of her extraordinary husband.

She called him “the cornerstone of our lives”.

“First and foremost, a family man, Dave was dedicated to spending quality time with his children and building a life to nurture their growth.

“We decided that Muriwai and its beautiful community was the perfect place for this.”

New Zealand fashion designers came to the aid of Muriwai residents who have been locked out of their red-stickered homes.

Some people in the area, especially those on Domain Crescent, did not have clothes for the funeral today.

They have been unable to get back into their houses after the street was evacuated over concerns about further landslides.

After an online appeal, a number of designers have offered to gift clothing for the funeral. They include Juliette Hogan, Ingrid Starnes, Chaos & Harmony, Crane Brothers, Zambesi, Kate Sylvester and others.

Last week, Amy van Zwanenberg described her husband responding to the community’s call for help when Cyclone Gabrielle struck.

“Monday night [February 13] started out as just another occasion where Dave made sure we were settled and safe at home and headed out to join the fire brigade and help his community.

“Reliability and dependability were his core values, whatever the weather,” she said.

She said her late husband was blessed with the unique abilities, so few possess, to not only survive but thrive in extreme environments and circumstances, performing complex tasks and caring for others calmly under pressure.

“He used this multifaceted skill set in his profession as a veterinarian, where so many have benefited from his care and in his personal pursuits as a pilot, kite surfer and ultra-marathon runner. But he also loved a good book on the deck.

“Dave will be remembered for his good humour, his authentic care, his astronomic intelligence and supreme competence at pretty much anything he turned his hand too!”

Amy said she visited the site where her husband died last week and spoke with those who were there on the night.

“I was able to see the search site and speak to some of those who had been involved in his rescue and recovery.

“It grew a new depth to my gratitude for the courageous crews who had continued to search for my husband under absolutely atrocious conditions and threats to their own safety.

“It was palpable that they had been searching for one of their own, and they devoted themselves to that impossible task with the fervour one does for their own family.”

She said she was deeply grateful to Urban Search and Rescue, the NZ Police and all the fire and emergency crews involved, but especially to Dave’s brigade, who had been so deeply affected by the tragedy.

In her first statement since her husband’s death, she said she wanted to publicly thank friends who had immediately come to her family’s aid and supported them, “caring for us emotionally and practically and wrapping us in love through this horrendous time.

“You give me the strength to continue to be the mum I need to be, to help Dave’s beautiful children thrive despite this pain, and to be the legacy that he would be most proud of.”

NZ Horse and Pony Magazine shared a heartfelt message for van Zwanenberg, describing him as a “much-loved and valuable” member of the equestrian community who contributed to its “Ask the Experts” section for more than a decade.

“Our hearts go out to his family, his colleagues, his many friends and his fellow firefighters.”

According to the Vets North website, van Zwanenberg graduated in London in 2005, and initially worked in Devon.

“He is a partner in the practice and is a highly valued member of our equine team. His areas of interest are lameness, reproduction and general surgery. Outside of work, he can usually be found down the beach kitesurfing or when the wind is not blowing wakeboarding.”

One woman wrote van Zwanenberg used to be her vet and he is “lovely, knowledgeable and great at lighting up a stressful situation”.

“Thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Another social media user said he is a “beautiful, giving man” who had helped their pet.















