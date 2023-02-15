Flooding from Napier to Hastings seen from a helicopter. Video / Anna Lorck

The flooded Esk Valley north of Napier has become the main priority for three NH90 helicopters as the New Zealand Defence Force steps up it search and rescue response to Cyclone Gabrielle’s devastation in Hawke Bay.

Hundreds of people have now been rescued by emergency services amid the cyclone’s war on the region.

They include a group of seasonal workers stranded by floodwaters, rescued near Hastings by personnel from the New Zealand Army and New Zealand Police using four Unimog trucks on Tuesday, according to New Zealand Defence Force media release.

A huge clean-up job is under way in Esk Valley near Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Also yesterday, the crew on three Royal New Zealand Air Force helicopters rescued 23 people and five dogs, including by winching people off roofs of houses. Two pallets of medical supplies were also delivered to a medical centre in Napier.

Rescues have taken place over a wide area, including the Esk Valley north of Napier where homes have been completely submerged, in a sometimes raging torrent, but the devastation was repeated throughout the province.

Photos from the area show the aftermath of floodwaters reported to be around 7m high subsided.

The floodwaters destroyed properties across Esk Valley. Photo / Warren Buckland

Two deaths had been reported, one to the north at Putorino, halfway between Napier and Hastings, and a body had been found on a shore near Bay View.

In some cases, flood waters were up to the second storey of homes where people were being rescued, and Army and Air Force teams were still working on rescues today.

NZ Army Second Lieutenant Judge Gregory said the teams rescued about 50 to 60 people and they were grateful to be picked up.

Destruction in Esk Valley north of Napier following floods. Photo / Warren Buckland

”The floodwater was waist high, but the Unimog tyres and massive clearance meant we were able to get into the elevated areas needed to reach the seasonal workers.”

Earlier on Tuesday when water banks burst, it flooded the agricultural landscape surrounding Hastings, leaving hundreds cut off from town.

”We were sent to support those areas and evacuate families trapped in homes,” he said.

Esk Valley after the flood water. Photo / Warren Buckland

Overall, the NZ Army teams had rescued about 200 people, with that number still climbing, at one stage it was reported 97 rescue teams were in action.

In Hastings, the NZ Army was operating with seven Unimogs and a police officer was allocated to each truck to help with navigation and traffic control.

The aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle in Esk Valley. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police determined high-priority areas for the New Zealand Defence Force to respond to.

Second Lieutenant Gregory said the people they rescued were glad to see them.

”Heaps of waves and smiles but there’s quite a bit of heartbreak when we are driving past,” he said. “When we pick up people they are pretty grateful.”