Cyclone Gabrielle claims another life, the desperate search for victims in cut-off regions continues, and Princess Anne continues her tour of the motu in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

As floodwaters engulfed his house bus at a camping ground in Esk Valley, Tyrone Hetariki prayed for the first time in his life.

The 64-year-old had one request as he sought divine intervention as a “sea of water” and wild waves hammered the inland Hawke’s Bay area as Cyclone Gabrielle struck: that he and his wife would survive the nightmare he wishes no-one else has to endure.

The Hetarikis were among campers and residents who live at the Eskdale Holiday Park, on the outskirts of Napier, lucky to live through Cylone Gabrielle after it lashed Hawke’s Bay from Monday night to Tuesday.

Given the speed of the floodwaters which engulfed the area – renowned for its vineyards and orchards – there was no way they could have driven to safety late on Monday night.

As water rapidly rose up around, and then into, their house bus, Hetariki smashed a skylight in the ceiling and the pair managed to force their way onto its roof and hope for the best.

“Oh man, the water came up quick,” he told the Herald.

“We are lucky we had a skylight . . . that is what saved us. We managed to smash it and escape onto the roof. If it wasn’t for that, we would not have made it.

Esk Valley resident Tyrone Hetariki has told of how he survived Cyclone Gabrielle, after smashing through a skylight in his house bus and escaping floodwaters by getting onto its roof. Photo / Neil Reid

“Just looking out, there were a lot of caravans just floating past us.

“We just got up on that roof and stayed there. We were on the phone to emergency services but there wasn’t much they could do until later.

“F***, it was scary s***. I wouldn’t put anyone through that, never.”

When asked what was going through his mind as he tried to seek shelter on the roof of his motorhome, Hetariki said: “I can tell you I had never before prayed in my life, but I did then.

“I wouldn’t wish what we went through on anyone. No one got out to where we were until after midday. By the time they got to us, the water had thankfully gone down a bit.”

Tragically, at least seven people died in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, including a 2-year-old girl in Esk Valley.

Destruction caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in the Esk Valley area. Photo / Warren Buckland

Numerous other people are still missing from the area, including one woman who was seen being swept under a house by the raging waters.

The Herald was told of another woman who was swept off the roof of her house in the area and has not been found.

“If it [the water] hadn’t of gone as quickly as it did, there would have been more fatalities . . . there is no doubt about that,” Hetariki said.

Hetariki described the entire Esk Valley had been engulfed by a “sea of water, a rising tide. It was like large waves just coming through”.

A resident waits to be plucked to rescue by a Defence Force helicopter in Esk Valley, near Napier. Photo / NZ Defence Force

“It was pretty much a worrying time from the moment it happened right through until daylight when we could actually see what was going on,” he said.

“We were all so scared.”

Like several other Esk Valley residents, Hetariki has sought refuge at the evacuation centre set up at the Bay View Hotel & Holiday Park.

Given the severity of destruction, kind-hearted publican Adrienne Morrin did not hesitate to open the doors to her pub on Tuesday for those badly impacted.

Mattresses and blow-up beds are in the public bar. Food and water are being provided free of charge.

Other locals have been donating clothing, blankets, nappies and other items for traumatised people who survived the flooding with just the clothes that they were wearing when the deadly torrent of water hit.

“There are a lot of sad stories,” Hetariki said of the mood at the centre.

“There are people here who were in the water for five hours before they were rescued. A wee one is among the dead, it is so sad. It is very sad.”

Hetariki said he couldn’t thank those who had donated items, and for the hospitality of Morrin, enough for their generous actions.

Bay View Hotel & Holiday Park publican Adrienne Morrin has opened her doors to devastated Esk Valley locals who were evacuated out of the area devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Neil Reid

Hetariki said the area where his house bus had been parked up was now inundated with 2 metres of silt.

The house truck, his work vehicle and his and his wife’s personal cars were all written off.

The only thing that mattered now was that they were alive.

“The vehicles are all insured,” he said.

“We’re just happy to be alive. We got through it, we just wouldn’t want anyone to go through it themselves.”

