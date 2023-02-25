The NZ Red Cross thanks everyone for their generosity and kindness following Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / NZ Red Cross

Shocked at the devastation and heartbreak in their region, Napier City Rovers players have ditched some of their pre-season training to help those whose lives have been turned upside down by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The club’s Bill Robertson-coached first-team squad is preparing for the upcoming Central League; a season that will see the club celebrate their 50th anniversary.

But football success has taken a huge backseat over the past 12 days as they – like so many others in New Zealand – try to comprehend the level of devastation in areas in Hawke’s Bay by the deadly cyclone.

Players have been helping out across the area, including on Friday at Waiohiki and Puketapu; two of the worst-hit areas around Napier.

Among them is Liam Schofield who said what his teammates had witnessed were “shocking scenes”.

“There are poor people sleeping in their cars that we have been helping out. That has not been nice to see,” he said.

“It has been good to get out and help the community. That is the least we can do for people who have lost everything. We want to get out and help; that is just the right thing to do.

Members of the Napier City Rovers' Central League squad - including Liam Schofield, centre, have swapped their football boots for gumboots. Photo / Napier City Rovers

“We want to help lift the community spirit up. The lads have got together and chipped in to help in these hard times.

“And if there are any other people out there who need a hand, we are here to help.”

The football club is part of the heartbeat of Napier.

And the volunteer work being done by its first-team players is only set to enhance their reputation off the field.

On Friday that included shovelling silt out, and away, from houses.

They have been also ripping wrecked carpets off badly flooded homes.

Trailer loads of destroyed furniture and other items have also been taken to collection points on the side of roads for later removal to the rubbish dump.

Schofield said his own house had not been damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We were lucky ones,” he said.

But friends of his partner were not so fortunate.

“They lost everything, basically,” he said.

Napier City Rovers - including Oscar Mason, left, and Jonny McNamara, right - carry away ruined items from a Hawke's Bay home. Photo / Napier City Rovers

Raised in Barnsley, Yorkshire, Schofield has become a fan favourite since first joining Napier City Rovers in 2018. Last year the 28-year-old made his 100th first-team appearance for the club.

Napier is very much home to Schofield now.

Given his love for the city and the wider Hawke’s Bay region, the level of devastation was hard to stomach.

“It is a beautiful place, and that is why I came out,” he said.

“That is why it is just so not nice to see the state that it is in.

“We went to the Esk Valley church last week to help out. It was good to clear that out and get that up and running as soon as possible as well.

“[Esk Valley] is like a war zone when you are driving out there. It is just unbelievable.”

Cyclone Gabrielle took lives and destroyed countless homes and livelihoods when it ripped through Hawke's Bay. Photo / Neil Reid

Robertson said he was proud of the off-pitch commitment shown by his players.

When they kick-off their Central League campaign in late March they would be doing all they could to lift spirits via their efforts on the pitch.

But now was the time to help raise spirits and help with their actions away from the football pitch.

“My message is that we hope we can get on the pitch soon, we feel we have a responsibility to the region to try and inspire people and give people something to enjoy,” he said.

“We want to represent the club and the region well and make people proud.

“In the meantime, the players wanted to get out and help where they can for those that need support. We will continue to do that once we are back in training too.”

Liam Schofield - pictured with Sam Lack who is on the left - says his team-mates want to help as much as they can people left devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Ian Cooper

Meanwhile, Schofield said he couldn’t thank the fundraising efforts of James Mac Aodhagain – the strength and conditioning coach for football’s Central League champions Wellington Olympic – enough.

Last weekend the sports scientist kickstarted two initiatives to help give kids in the region some sporting relief from the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Mac Aodhagain launched a Givelittle page dubbed ‘Let the kids play’ to raise money for football gear for children in the area.

He is also overseeing the collection of donated football shirts, boots, balls and other gear which will be distributed by Napier City Rovers into the community. It has generated donations from the footballing community around New Zealand.

While the gear and financial donations from the Givealittle fundraiser will be gifted to Napier City Rovers to distribute, children across Hawke’s Bay who play for other clubs will benefit.

“I messaged [James] the other day thanking him for what he is doing. It shows how good of a guy he is to set that up,” he said.

“It will help [the kids], it will lift their spirits and take their mind off what they have witnessed. It will be good to get kids back into sports and do what they love to do.

“I want to praise Wellington Olympic. It shows how much of a football they are to help others in need. And the same goes for Auckland City Football Club.”

