Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson says the Government is committed to aiding Hawke's Bay businesses. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Government has pledged another $25 million to assist businesses impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Finance and Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson made the announcement on Tuesday. The additional funds come in the wake of the $50 million that was previously committed to aiding cyclone-hit businesses, including those in Hawke’s Bay.

Business owners are able to apply for grants, from the now-$75 million fund, of up to $40,000. The Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce is among the organisations approving the grants and has received $18m to distribute so far.

The Chamber of Commerce said in a statement last week that the 1738 applications for a total of $43m of funding had more than doubly exceeded the funding available for Hawke’s Bay.

“The priority has been to get businesses back up and running as quickly as possible from the impact of the cyclone, working through the local agencies on the ground who know their area best,” Robertson said, via a statement.

“Demand for the grants has been strong, with applications to the local providers managing the funding exceeding the $50m allocated.”

Robertson’s press release said an estimated 5800 businesses have applied for grants. Business owners have until the end of April to lodge applications.

“We are committed to helping people and businesses recover from the cyclone,” Robertson said.

“The way we do that will change as we shift from the response to the recovery phase.”