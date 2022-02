Cyclone Dovi leaves trail of destruction, more blue in Wellington and phase two of the Omicron plan nears in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Cyclone Dovi leaves trail of destruction, more blue in Wellington and phase two of the Omicron plan nears in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Electricity crews are working tirelessly this morning to restore power to tens of thousands of homes around the country almost 24 hours after Cyclone Dovi knocked down trees and caused havoc in the North Island.

Hundreds of thousands of people were without power yesterday and many are still without the luxury of running water and electricity while repairs continue throughout today.

In Auckland, 6000 Vector customers still don't have power this morning including 1000 on island communities such as Kawau and Waiheke and those in the north and west of Auckland including areas such as Riverhead, Stillwater and Piha.

Vector general manager of operations and maintenance Marko Simunac said today's focus was on completing the restoration of the backbone of the network because it was the fastest way to get power back on for large numbers of households.

"We know people have been without power for some time now and we are doing our best to fix the damage to the network as fast as we safely can. We have increased our available resources in the areas most impacted to help clear remaining power outages."

Once the backbone of the network was prepared, Vector would be able to go back to providing approximate times of restoration for specific outages via its website.

"We would again like to thank Aucklanders for their patience so far and reassure them we are working around the clock to restore power to all our customers," Simunac said.

Counties Energy also had a "huge number" of smaller faults to repair today after Cyclone Dovi "gave the network a kicking".

The company, via a statement on its Facebook page, warned those in a smaller area or a small road, a single property or a remote area should plan for being without power today.

As of last night, 2500 of its customers were still without power.

"Please plan to keep your family, loved ones and the vulnerable safe and as comfortable as possible. Please check in on your neighbours and check your livestock's water."

Top Energy is also trying to restore power to 1200 customers, down from the 17000 at yesterday's peak.

"Parts of our network are in difficult and remote areas that will need to be accessed by foot. This will take time so please bear with us," a statement on its Facebook page said.



"We understand it has been a hard night for many and some of you have been without power for over a day."

It hoped to have full power restored today.

Residents around the Waikato are also still waiting for power to come back on after a night unplugged.

Wel Networks warned last night that not all the remaining 7000 homes still without power and hundreds of individual faults would be able to be restored overnight due to the sheer volume of faults and the complexity of restoring power safely in tough conditions.

Those areas worst affected included Whatawhata, Gordonton, Tamahere and Glen Massey. Some customers had been warned the power could be off until 3pm today.

Its teams were also planning for a big day today to restore as many outages as possible.

Those further down the North Island are also without power.

About 14,000 of Powerco's customers still don't have power including 6391 in Taranaki, 3053 in Bay of Plenty and 2595 in the Coromandel, Thames, Waihi and South Waikato, Hundreds of customers in Whanganui, Manawatū and the Wairarapa are also still in the dark.

Powerco network operations manager Scott Horniblow said teams were working as quickly as they could to clear debris and restore power.

"Conditions were very challenging at times yesterday, making it unsafe to scale ladders and carry out reconnection work. As winds started dying down yesterday afternoon we were able to continue into the evening with restoration work, and we're picking up again this morning."

Planned maintenance outages across Powerco's network have been postponed so they could focus on restoring the network.