The crash occurred at the intersection of Storkey Street and Kennedy Road. Photo / Google Maps Screenshot

A cyclist has been treated for injuries after a collision with a car in Napier on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to a crash at the intersection of Storkey St and Kennedy Rd about 10.35am.

One person, believed to be the cyclist, was injured, the spokeswoman said.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said the person was assessed and treated at the scene.