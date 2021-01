Taupo's popular Lake Terrace Rd was closed between Ruapehu St and Titiraupenga St following an accident on January 22, 2021. Photo / Rachel Canning

A cyclist has died in hospital after being hit by a car yesterday in Taupō.

Emergency services were notified of the two-vehicle crash on Lake Terrace Road at 9:43am yesterday.

Two ambulances and a helicopter initially attended the scene yesterday and the cyclist was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.