Customs and the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) have seized a 7kg shipment of cocaine attached to the side of a ship’s hull with a magnet.

The joint operation was launched in April after Customs received information that a commercial vessel, heading to New Zealand, had a box attached to its stern, which was not part of the ship’s structure.

Customs maritime as well as RNZN dive and explosives experts were involved in the operation.

“As the vessel approached New Zealand, Customs maintained regular contact with the ship’s captain and agents, working together to monitor the attachment and report suspicious activity,” a statement from Customs read.

“Customs, the Navy and the shipping line agreed on a plan to intercept the vessel approximately 50 nautical miles off New Zealand’s coast using Customs’ patrol vessel Hawk V.”

Customs said the ship was escorted to a safe location just outside Auckland, where Customs “coordinated with Navy ordnance experts and divers, who used an uncrewed surface vessel and an aerial drone to monitor and inspect the box”.

The box was removed from the ship’s hull and transferred to a safe location on land, where it was able to be opened.

It contained an electromagnet, which held it to the ship, and was packed with seven kilograms of cocaine, worth up to $3.15 million in New Zealand.

Customs maritime manager Robert Smith said this method of attaching drugs to the hull of a ship was just “one of the techniques” that Customs and its partners continually look out for.

“The joint operation used a range of technology, including remote-controlled equipment, to gather information about the attached box to ensure the safe removal and examination, which led to the cocaine seizure.

“Customs works closely with our Navy partners and this operation was a great example of maximising each other’s capabilities and tools to reach a positive outcome. Our industry partners also play a big role in helping to keep our borders secure. We were helped by the shipping industry right at the start.

“Organised crime groups are always trying to move drugs into – and through – New Zealand, including by this type of method. This operation shows the value of our strong international networks with other agencies as well as global shipping lines to prevent transnational organised crime exploiting not only our population but also our supply chains,” Smith said.

RNZN’s maritime component commander, Commodore Garin Golding, said the operation demonstrates an exciting new step in leveraging the “advantages of uncrewed systems technology”.

“Our control room in Devonport provided a live-tracked, common operating picture to gather intelligence utilising a combination of uncrewed platforms and our professional personnel. It meant the operation was able to be coordinated remotely and achieved the best possible outcome.

“This an excellent example of Customs, Police and the Navy working seamlessly together to combat narcotics smuggling,” Golding said.

