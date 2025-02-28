Elizabeth Donohue was jailed for three years and five months in the Pukekohe District Court earlier this week after stealing $522,000 from her employer, Customkit Buildings.
Photo / NZME inset and Main Image Supplied
After getting caught in the devastating sharemarket crash of the 1980s, Michael Anselmi was determined to protect not only his family but his employees if he ever went back into business.
By April 2023, Anselmi’s form of business protection was having a “buffer” of around $500,000 that he had built up for a worst-case scenario situation.
That same month, local woman Elizabeth Audrey Donohue was hired. The 49-year-old worked in the office doing the accounts, paying invoices, and was one of five women hired after Anselmi’s wife had earlier retired.
“We’d trusted them all,” Anselmi told NZME outside the Pukekohe District Court earlier this week.
Donohue, who was supported in court by family including her son, had just been jailed for three years and five months on charges of theft by a person in a special relationship and money laundering after fleecing $522,769.41 by creating 58 invoices for fictitious work or supplies over a 14-month period.
“It’s nice to see a sentence that actually reflects the damage that’s been done ... rather than home detention.”
But he was unsure whether he’d sleep any better, or stop waking up at 2am and wandering aimlessly around the house thinking of what he could have done differently to prevent it all happening.
“It’s not just for Jude and I, we’ll survive, it’s for these guys here, they’re the ones who are really going to struggle because they were close to that retirement period ... now they’re back out in the workforce trying to find a job.
“But it is what it is, the judge has done the best he can do.”
‘A wolf in sheep’s clothing’
Kevin Horne was one of the employees who was going to work at Customkit until he retired.