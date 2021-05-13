Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

'Culture review' under way at Blind and Low Vision NZ after complaints

4 minutes to read
Blind and Low Vision NZ are launching a culture review after complaints about behaviour. Photo / File

Blind and Low Vision NZ are launching a culture review after complaints about behaviour. Photo / File

Amy Wiggins
By:

Blind and Low Vision NZ is launching an independent "culture review" after getting complaints about the treatment of clients and employees.

Blind Citizens New Zealand president Dr Jonathan Godfrey said a delegation from his organisation

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.