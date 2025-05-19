Police have restrained more than $650,000 in assets, after the arrest of a Wellington-based man on Friday as part of an FBI investigation. Photo / NZ Police

The Wellington-based man appeared in the Auckland District Court on Friday for his alleged involvement in an organised criminal group that stole cryptocurrency from seven victims valued at US$265 million ($450m).

The Wellington High Court issued restraining orders under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 for assets valued at $670,000 including cash in bank accounts, cash in a lawyer’s trust account for a property purchase, cryptocurrency and high value goods.