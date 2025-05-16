Wellington man arrested in $450m international cryptocurrency scam

- A Wellington man was arrested in an FBI probe into a US$265 million cryptocurrency theft.
- Police allege the group laundered funds through multiple platforms and bought luxury items with the proceeds, including $9 million in exotic cars.
- The man faces charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and money laundering.
A Wellington man has been arrested as part of an FBI investigation into an organised criminal group who stole cryptocurrency valued at US$265 million (NZ$450m).
Police said the cryptocurrency is alleged to have been fraudulently obtained by manipulating seven victims and was subsequently laundered through multiple cryptocurrency platforms.
This occurred between March and August 2024.
“Over the past three days, search warrants have been executed in Auckland, Wellington, and California with several people arrested, including one in New Zealand. A total of 13 people are facing charges,” police said.