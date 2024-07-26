Advertisement
Crown manager to be appointed for Wairoa flood protection

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read
The Government has announced it will appoint a Crown manger to oversee and speed up flood protection works to better protect Wairoa, working with Hawke's Bay Regional Council and Wairoa District Council.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown intends to appoint a Crown manager for the Hawke’s Bay regional and Wairoa district councils to speed up the delivery of flood protection work in Wairoa.

The minister said recent severe weather events in Wairoa this year, combined with damage from Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023, had highlighted the township’s high risk of flooding.

“Both councils have written to me with concerns around the delivery of Crown-funded flood protection works following June’s weather event and the implications for the Wairoa community going forward.”

The minister said he expected the Crown manager would focus on a flood management catchment plan and flood protection works, providing leadership to ensure the two councils worked urgently and effectively together, with the right systems in place.

“The Crown manager would be specifically focused on flood protection works, which include the use of the $70 million of Crown funding and the management of the Wairoa River bar,” Brown said.

Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell said failing to ensure an efficient and timely delivery of flood protection put Wairoa at risk of future weather events, which could leave a significant portion of the town uninhabitable.

“The recent flooding event in Wairoa has been incredibly tough for the people of Wairoa, particularly following the impacts of other severe weather events in the last couple of years,” he said.

“The Government recognises how critical flood protection is and has committed to supporting councils to undertake this work.”

The Local Government Minister has notified the councils of his intention to appoint a Crown manager, exercising his powers under part 10 of the Local Government Act 2002.

The councils have 10 working days to provide feedback to the minister on his intended intervention.

Following feedback from the councils, the minister said he would consider potential candidates and make a final decision to undertake this intervention prior to formally appointing a Crown manager to both councils.





