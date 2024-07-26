The Government has announced it will appoint a Crown manger to oversee and speed up flood protection works to better protect Wairoa, working with Hawke's Bay Regional Council and Wairoa District Council.

The Government has announced it will appoint a Crown manger to oversee and speed up flood protection works to better protect Wairoa, working with Hawke's Bay Regional Council and Wairoa District Council.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown intends to appoint a Crown manager for the Hawke’s Bay regional and Wairoa district councils to speed up the delivery of flood protection work in Wairoa.

The minister said recent severe weather events in Wairoa this year, combined with damage from Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023, had highlighted the township’s high risk of flooding.

“Both councils have written to me with concerns around the delivery of Crown-funded flood protection works following June’s weather event and the implications for the Wairoa community going forward.”

The minister said he expected the Crown manager would focus on a flood management catchment plan and flood protection works, providing leadership to ensure the two councils worked urgently and effectively together, with the right systems in place.

“The Crown manager would be specifically focused on flood protection works, which include the use of the $70 million of Crown funding and the management of the Wairoa River bar,” Brown said.