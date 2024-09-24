It’s now up to Judge Christopher Harding to determine if the Crown has proved the teenager’s driving was dangerous, and that this contributed “materially” to the other vehicle’s crash, which killed the teenage passenger.
The witnesses
A man who was behind the wheel of a Toyota Hilux, gave evidence that the road was quiet on State Highway 29A near Mount Maunganui when a car came up behind him.
It was late at night, with minimal lighting on the 100km/h stretch of highway, and the man said he was taken aback as a car sped past.
“A vehicle went by me quite rapidly, so, so fast that it actually buffeted my car,” he said.
“It was enough to surprise me given I hadn’t long checked my rear-vision mirror.”
After it passed him, he saw the car start to lose control, before briefly “coming back into line”.
“But then the car fish-tailed again, and I thought he’d hit the centre barrier because of the way it came back straight across in front of my car, at such an angle... My immediate thoughts were ‘how am I going to stay out of this?’.”
He said the car then hit a tree line and was “launched” out, ending up back in the middle of the road.
The Hilux driver told the court he saw two objects flung from the vehicle and he slowed down.
“I realised what was lying in the road was another person and I thought, ‘if I don’t do something, I’m going to run him over’.”
He stayed at the scene to talk to police, while the driver went to the hospital.
The court also heard from a police crash investigator and a forensic engineer, who accepted the vehicles had been speeding. However, the police investigator said there were too many variables to estimate speed.
There was CCTV in the lead-up to the stretch of road where the crash happened but a 2.2km stretch had no CCTV, so it was impossible to know for certain the speed and behaviours of the drivers immediately before the crash.
Both experts agree that the contributing factors of the crash included the speed at which the crashed car had been travelling – more than 140km/h and possibly as high as 170km/h – that it had an under-inflated space-saver tyre instead of its normal tyre, the level of alcohol the driver had consumed, and the inexperience of the driver – who was on his learner licence.
The question was, however: did the other driver’s speed contribute to the way the car behaved before the crash?
‘There must be a nexus, mustn’t there?’
With a judge-alone trial, it is up to the judge to assess the evidence and decide whether the Crown has proved its case.
The judge addressed prosecutor Sunny Teki-Clark and said the Crown case seemed to be that the pair drove dangerously from a pedestrian crossing in Mount Maunganui.
“That involved, on behalf of this young man, acceleration beyond what was reasonable, speeding by 13-odd k’s an hour above the limit along the coast route, and then fast acceleration and speeding away from the Baypark roundabout, to the point of about 130km/hour.”
The Crown said there appeared to be attempts to pass and block passing, which indicated racing behaviour.
The judge said the Crown had to prove was that there was dangerous driving, and then whether it contributed in a material way to the death and injury that resulted from the crash.
Teki-Clark said the Crown didn’t have to prove dangerous driving was the sole cause but that it was a contributing cause.
“The circumstances of [the defendant’s] driving have to be viewed in its entirety,” he said.