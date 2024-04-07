This weekend's Northland MEGA Street Sprints featured a diverse range of makes, models and categories including drift, rally and cross cars, crazy contraptions and special builds. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Engines roared, smoke billowed, and thousands of spectators gathered roadside for this weekend’s Northland MEGA Street Sprints event through Whangārei’s central business district.

Absent for the past 20 years, the return this weekend of the electrifying NAZCAR MEGA series to Northland drew huge support from the district council, local businesses, and thrill seekers who turned out in their thousands to be part of the event, its founder and local organiser, dubbed resident “MEGAlomaniac” Dr Jacob Simonsen said.

Rain might have put a slight dampener on the octane levels in Saturday’s showdown of speed, style, and adrenalin, but the event was back up and running at full speed in Sunday’s more settled conditions.

Getting behind the action: Whangarei's Mayor Vince Cocurullo in the pace car at this weekend's Northland MEGA Street Sprints. Like organisers, the district council hopes the event will become an annual drawcard for visitors to Northland. Photo / Michael Cunningham

And it didn’t disappoint, Simonsen said. Crowds got to witness the electrifying skills of 50 of the best New Zealand and international drivers, selected to compete by invitation only, in dual and individual time trial sprints over five classes - Club/Nazcar/Circuit, V8′s/V8 Utes,Targa/Street, GT/Production/Specials, and Drift/Exhibition.

The track echoed with the roar of V8, the blap blap of rotaries, and the smokey antics of the drift kings.

Spectators could also take in a hot-rod and custom car show, street food, and markets.

Drivers came from all over the North Island and included some from the South Island and Japan.

In pursuit of a winning time, Jackson Knight, from Silverdale, puts his pedal to the metal in his cop-car lookalike VH Commodore. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

Spectators got prime front-row views from a range of spots around the circuit as drivers navigated a thrilling mix of chicanes, tight turns, wide streets and fast straights.

Winners were due to be announced at a trophy ceremony later today.

Simonsen said the event was a chance not only for top-level race car drivers to show off their skills in front of a large crowd but an opportunity to put Whangārei on the map with what he hoped would continue to be an annual attraction for locals and out of towners - seasoned enthusiasts or just those looking for a weekend adventure.

Safety had been a concern in the past for some people and it was one of the reasons the event hadn’t been held here for the past 20 years, Simonsen said. However, safety was a major priority for NaZCAR, which successfully runs some of the largest events in New Zealand, he said.

Founded by Simonsen, NaZCAR promotes itself online as being “100% Kiwi owned, offering various events and race series for amateur petrolheads and serious pistonheads - newbies through to National Champions, with emphasis on easy, fun, safe and cheap entry into the world of motorsport”.

Spectators braved the rain on Saturday to be roadside at the street sprint in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Race official and competitor Richard Gladden, from Auckland. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Vehicles of all sizes took part in the street sprints. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Vehicles line up during the street sprints. Photo / Michael Cunningham















