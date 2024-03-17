The Fritter Festival in Whangārei attracted top acts, such as legendary Kiwi musician Sir Dave Dobbyn. Photo / Michael Cunningham

OPINION

The last few weeks have been a whirlwind of events and activities. We’ve welcomed our first cruise ship visitors, celebrated Art Beat along our vibrant waterfront area for the first time, the Northland Pasifika Fusion Festival drew great crowds, and thousands danced the day away at another hugely popular Fritter Festival at Semenoff Stadium.

Our “little big city” is buzzing, and there’s more to come with the Nazcar Northland Mega Street Sprint on April 6 and 7, set to bring two high-octane days of street racing through the central streets of Whangārei, including a hot-rod and custom car show, street food and markets.

These events are only possible thanks to the hard work of our volunteers, community champions and amazing event co-ordinators. You make our district a vibrant, exciting place to be: thank you! These events also help attract new people to our district, with our majestic scenery, our attractive commuting times and our internationally recognised waterfront environment.

Making sure Whangārei can accommodate this growth now and into the future is a major driver of decisions the council has made in its plans for the next 10 years.

A key focus for our capital works programme in the 2024-34 Long Term Plan is making sure that we are ready for the future.

Even though times are tough, we need to take a responsible and forward-thinking approach to accommodate growth and pressures on infrastructure. This includes looking after the resources and assets we already have. We’ll take on big new projects only when they’re needed to support our district’s growth or if they are required by central government.

It means we’ll be focusing on replacing and maintaining our existing assets, making sure our roads, footpaths and water pipes and community facilities are up to standard.

We need to be prepared for the future. Putting affordable infrastructure in the right places to the correct standards helps achieve that. Two major projects in the coming 10 years are the Poroti water treatment plant upgrade, which will secure our water supply into the future, and the Ruakākā wastewater treatment expansion, allowing for growth in the Bream Bay area.

Planned projects in years 10 to 30 include initiatives like a new indoor courts facility, flood protection options for the city centre and upgrades to the Whangārei wastewater treatment plan. Planning for these investments through the Long Term Plan will help refine the scope and timing for delivery.

Flood protection options for the city centre are included in one of the projects planned for Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

While these projects may seem a long time away, if funding becomes available, we can implement these projects sooner. Look at Whangārei’s waterfront today - that was a project that started 30 years ago. The events run now are only possible thanks to the infrastructure put in place years ago.

It’s now time to talk to us about Whangārei’s future so together we can have a strong, resilient, progressive and community-focused Whangārei. Make sure you have your say from March 25.

Projects included in the 2024-2034 Long Term Plan

Roading and transport

Safety works at Te Maika intersection, Whangārei Heads and Kotata Rise;

Northern growth area (Springs Flat) – bridge, roundabout, cycle lane and wetland;

Business cases for Brynderwyn Detour Route Upgrade and Port Road improvements;

Rose Street Bus Terminal, Bank Street Priority Lane, Raumanga and Kamo shared paths via previous Transport Choices funding;

Completing cyclone repairs across the roading network;

Decisions about a new airport.

Parks

Lake Waro skatepark;

Ōakura sports park development and wetland restoration;

Ruakākā Cemetery development;

Regional Sports Hub – confirm preferred site, land purchase and business case development.

Water

Whangārei Heads replacement;

Poroti water treatment plant improvements;

Trunk main upgrades in Onerahi, Station Rd and Poroti;

Te Kamo and Dip Rd reservoirs.

Wastewater

Ruakākā wastewater treatment and disposal upgrades;

Tūtūkākā dump station.

Stormwater