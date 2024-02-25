Northern Dolls Burlesque Cabaret performers at ArtBeat. From left: Cherry Dee and Dixiedoll. Photo / Avneesh Vincent

Northland’s biggest free interactive art event, ArtBeat, proved extremely popular as thousands of people spent Saturday exploring their creative streak at Whangārei’s Town Basin.

Creative Northland events manager Jo Roberts said there was a steady flow of people throughout the day engaging with the free interactive events on offer. Some acts drew in a crowd of more than 100 people, and at one point a rough head count recorded more than 2000 people at the event.

“The Town Basin handled the crowds really well,” Roberts said. “It was a really good test to show how well that venue can accommodate more than 10,000 people.”

For the past 26 years, ArtBeat has been held in Cafler Park but had to move this year because of construction work.

But Roberts earlier said the move to the Town Basin was fitting as it is home to many arts attractions, including the Hundertwasser Art Centre, Whangārei Art Museum and Reyburn House Gallery.

And the punters seemed to approve.

Roberts said the day was so popular that many of the artists in the interactive arts opted not to take a break.

“One guy on the pottery wheel hadn’t eaten since 7am and he’d been at that wheel the entire day.”

Among the early feedback Roberts had received was praise for how well organised the event was.

She said people had expressed how fun their kids had found it - many of whom had been occupied all day by the wide selection of interactive and performance arts on offer.

Some festival-goers had told Roberts they especially found the interactive arts therapeutic.

“The whole point on the day was around showing how participating in the arts can enhance well-being,” she said.

Image 1 of 9 : Performers and artists made the most of the sunshine to get out and about. Photo / Denise Piper

As well as connecting the community with the many Not-For-Profit organisations in the art space, who work specifically with making the arts accessible and inclusive.

“We’re trying to position the arts as essential for social inclusion and well-being rather it being a luxury thing to do,” Roberts said.

She had being blown away this year by the generosity of the arts community in regards to this year’s event. She said more than 250 people had collaborated to make ArtBeat possible - many of whom were volunteers. Artists had also used their own resources to provide free activities for people.

“I have been organising events for close to 10 years and I’ve never seen the community come together this way, with so much aroha and generosity for the kids.

“It’s largely about the kids realising they have talent or have a great interest in creativity,” Roberts said.

Soon Creative Northland would be seeking feedback from the public about this year’s ArtBeat via a survey on its and the event’s Facebook pages. Roberts encouraged people to take part as it would help the event and the arts prosper in the future.