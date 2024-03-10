The Jordan Luck Band, led by a shirtless Jordan Luck, entertain the crowds of people at the Northland Fritter Festival on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Jordan Luck Band, led by a shirtless Jordan Luck, entertain the crowds of people at the Northland Fritter Festival on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

With some of New Zealand’s best-known musicians and award-winning food, this year’s Northland Fritter Festival certainly topped the cake for great entertainment.

About 4000 people attended the event at Whangarei’s Semenoff Stadium on Saturday, revelling in the sunshine, music, tasty food and good vibes.

The event was “absolutely fantastic”, with feedback coming in already calling it the best Fritter line-up yet, said Northland Events Centre general manager Carina de Graaf.

The event was a Slice of Heaven with the headline act of Sir Dave Dobbyn, although some fans were wondering Who Loves Who The Most, with the Jordan Luck Band also being a crowd favourite.

Sharing the same stage as these Kiwi favourites was Northland home-grown success Ready, Set! from Whangārei Boys’ High School, who last year won the Northland Smokefreeockquest final.

“For them to be in the same line-up as Dave Dobbyn is pretty cool for our young bands,” said de Graaf.

Away from the stage, there was just as much interest in the fritters, with celebrity chef Al Brown judging this year’s creations.

The best fritter award was taken out by Lone Star - a first-time winner at the festival - for its Dixie Chicken fritter.

The best brewery/vineyard was won by Mangawhai brewery Pacific Coast Beverages, while the Pak’nSave People’s Choice Award was won by Big D BBQ for its Mexican street corn fritter.

The good times lasted all through the evening, de Graaf said.

“Everyone just seemed to be really happy. The weather was amazing and we had more coverage for people to shade from the sun,” she said.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham captured the action from the Northland Fritter Festival, scroll through to see more:

Image 1 of 11 : Ean Dawson, Andrea Pollard, Wendy Dawson and Ryan Pollard get into the spirit of the Northland Fritter Festival. Photos / Michael Cunningham

“I’m absolutely stoked,” de Graaf said.

The Northland Fritter Festival will definitely be back next year, with performers and sponsors already lining up to be involved, she said.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.