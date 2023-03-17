Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Bay of Plenty Times

Who Loves Who the Most: Dance Exponents take on The Exponents, in a national tour celebrating 40 years of music

8 minutes to read
By
Carly Gibbs

Weekend writer

The Exponents are embarking on a national reunion tour, including Tauranga on April 25 - and performing as their own support act. The fun-loving celebration sums up the band, and Carly Gibbs discovers frontman Jordan

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.