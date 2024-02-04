As Whangārei welcomed its very first cruise ship ashore, hundreds of international travellers onboard M.S. Regatta appeared dazzled with the grand celebration awaiting them at Northport in Marsden Point this morning.

Operated by Oceania Cruises, the ship carrying 580 passengers docked at port around 8am. Kaimanaaki Aperahama Edwards then went aboard the Regatta to welcome the captain and the crew, as part of a pōwhiri.

Oceania Cruises’ MS Regatta, with around 580 passengers aboard, was the first of three cruise ships scheduled for the region this summer. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Following disembarkment, they were greeted with a kapa haka and waiata performed by students from the Bream Bay College.

Regatta captain Giulio Ressa described the welcome as a “great experience which exceeded their expectation.”

Whangārei mayor Vince Cocurullo (left), Regatta captain Giulio Ressa and Kaimanaaki Aperahama Edwards disembark the Regatta. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“I love how they uphold their respect for their ancestors through their traditional performances just like we do in Italy,” Ressa said.

Having visited New Zealand more than five times in his 30-plus years of sailing, the contours of Aotearoa and its exquisite wine reminded him of his own home.

“Whangārei like the rest of the country seems to have its own beauty in its landscapes, beaches and waterfalls. And am sure that our passengers will love what they see and do today,” the captain concluded.

The Advocate caught up with some passengers who expressed their “curiosity” and willingness to learn more about the indigenous Māori culture as they watched the College group perform.

For Sam Walker who hails from Florida, USA, the cultural ceremony was an eye-opener.

Hailing from the States, Sam Walker was one of the first passengers to disembark from the Regatta. Photo/ Michael Cunningham.

“It’s my first time in New Zealand. What I greatly appreciate is how this country respects its indigenous people more than we do in the States. Just wonderful.”

Walker shared his plans to go fishing at Bream Bay before finishing up by kayaking at a local site.

Another first-time visitor from Florida, Zalman Bacheikov complimented on the “cultural experience” which he thought was “quite educational.”

Image 1 of 6 : Students from Bream Bay College perform kapa haka . Photo/Michael Cunningham.

“This trip has made me keen to learn more about New Zealand. I have come with my wife here and will be visiting places through our pre-booked tours.”

Mike Chester from Ohio who was coming back to New Zealand with his wife Vicky after 30 years, felt the special welcome was better than it was advertised on a postcard.

“I’m really looking forward to learning about the history of this land during the local tour and enjoying some fantastic sceneries which include the Whangārei Falls on our way.”

Passengers from the ship from are Susan Curry (left), Monika Jones-Lyons, Anthony Jones and Dennis Jones enjoying the market at Town Basin. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Some passengers like Dennis Jones and his family of four who made their way into the Town Basin didn’t hide their excitement to explore Whangārei further and see what more they could discover.

The morning reception also saw Whangārei mayor Vince Cocurullo talk about how welcoming cruise ships to the district provided an “economic opportunity” alongside cultural experience and hospitality.

He said the benefits would be limited at first but would grow as the number of ships increased.

Minister for Tourism Matt Doocey agreed.

Minister for Tourism Matt Doocey says the coming of the cruise liners was a boom for the local economy. Photo / Michael Cunningham

With two more ships scheduled to arrive this season and seven for the next. Doocey felt that the coming of cruise liners in the region was a great example of the tourism sector “bouncing back” after taking a hit for the worse during Covid-19.

“We need to grow the economy and tourism will be a key part of its success story,” he said.

Towards the end of the grand welcome, Edwards representing hapū Patuharakeke exchanged plaques with the ship captain Ressa to commemorate a “new beginning.”

Shortly after, all the passengers were taken by coach from Northport to their chosen activities or attractions.

Whangārei District Council’s cruise ambassadors and its i-Site team were present at the Town Basin to guide and support the visitors.

The cruise ship arrived at Northport, Marsden Point around 8am today and is set to leave at 7pm tonight. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The passengers are expected to depart Whangārei at 7pm today. They will spend the last day of their two-week New Zealand trip at the Bay of Islands tomorrow before they depart for Sydney.

Northport chief executive Jon Moore said from their perspective, this first season was about finding their “feet and getting great systems and processes in place.”

He hopes that the region will soon carve out a place for itself on some cruise itineraries by next year.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.